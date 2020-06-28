Sri Lanka Premier League T20: Teams, When and where to watch, all you need to know

Some top cricketers from Sri Lanka will return to competetive action in the Sri Lanka UVA Premier League T20 tournament from Monday. Claiming to have controlled the Covid-19 pandemic than most countries, Sri Lanka lifted the lockdown on Sunday, saying there is no community spread in the country.
A double round-robin format will be followed in this tournament. The top-ranked team will qualify for the final and the second and third-placed team will play an eliminator to decide the other finalist.
Squads
Monaragala Hornets: Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Ajith Ekanayake (wicket-keeper), Kasun Senanayaka (vice-captain), Binura Fernando, Sriyaan Wijeratne, Chethan De Silva, Dhyan Ranatunga, Chamind Silva, Imesh Udayanga, Chaturanga Kumara, Pradeep Witharana, Nishan Mendis, Umesh Karunaratne, Mark Nawanjaya, Sachithra Serasinghe
Unilions Mahiyanganaya: Thilan Tushara (captain), Hareen Silva, Manela Udrwatte, Anurudda Rayapaksa, Malinda Lokundttige, Kavidu Gunarathne (wicket-keeper), Sdnal Elwalage, Sriyaan Chandimal (vice-captain), Hasanjith Munaveera, Amal Anapanu, Bathya Jayasuriya, Nisal Perera, Ganuka Herath, Nuwan Pushpakumara, Suranga Wikramasinghe
Badulla Sea Eagles: Farveez Maharoof (captain), Shehan Ranathunga (vice-captain), Nilanka Jayawardhana, Pardeep Samaraweera, Chaturanga Dissanayaka, Lahiru Udhesh, Gayan Lakshan, Navinda Imalka, Sameera Tharanga (wicket-keeper), Chanaka Mendis, Rohan Pathirana, Niroshan Chaturanga, Yashtha Madhusanka, Vishwa Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka
Wellawaya Vipers: Ajantha Mendis (captain), Rashmina Kesara, Lahiru Maduwantha, Chathura Manaranga, Sandun Dushmantha, Chandana Lakmal, Achintha Eranda, Adithya Siriwardhana (wicket-keeper), Anith Bandasa, Akila Dushyentha, Amila Senadeera, Amila Thusara, Anjana Lakshan, Pavan Edirisinghe (vice-captain), Gayan Chathurange
Schedule
29 June, 11:00 am: Monaragala Hornets vs Wellawaya Vipers
29 June, 14:30 pm: Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Sea Eagle
30 June, 11:00 am: Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Wellawaya Vipers
30 June, 14:30 pm: Monaragala Hornets vs Sea Eagle
01 July, 11:00 am: Monaragala Hornets vs Unilions Mahiyanganaya
01 July, 14:30 pm: Wellawaya Vipers vs Sea Eagle
02 July, 11:00 am: Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Sea Eagle
02 July, 14:30 pm: Monaragala Hornets vs Wellawaya Vipers
03 July, 11:00 pm: Monaragala Hornets vs Sea Eagle
03 July, 14:30 pm: Unilions Mahiyanganaya vs Wellawaya Vipers
04 July, 11:00 am: Monaragala Hornets vs Unilions Mahiyanganaya
04 July, 14:30 pm: Wellawaya Vipers vs Sea Eagle
05 July, 11:00 am: Eliminator 2nd Position vs 3rd Position
05 July, 14:30 pm: Grand Final 1st Position vs Winner of the Eliminator
Where to watch
The live telecast of the Sri Lanka Premier League T20 will be on the Fancode app, Youtube and Facebook Live.
