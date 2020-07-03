Sri Lanka police drop 2011 World Cup final fixing probe

Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara had won the toss twice in 2011 World Cup final at Wankhede stadium. (Videograb) Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara had won the toss twice in 2011 World Cup final at Wankhede stadium. (Videograb)

The Sri Lankan Police on Friday called off its investigation into the 2011 World Cup final fixing allegation and stating that there was no evidence after recording statements of Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene and Aravinda De Silva.

The Special Investigation Division of the Police, which was set up after former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage had alleged that the final, which India won, was fixed by “certain parties” clarified that the 14-point allegations levelled by Aluthgamage, could not be corroborated.

“We will be sending a report to the Secretary, Ministry of Sports who directed us. We have concluded the investigation following an internal discussion held today”, Jagath Fonseka, police superintendent, in charge of the special investigation unit, told reporters.

“We see no reason why players must be further questioned”, he added.

Fonseka said the three cricketers, who gave statements, had adequately explained the reasons for sudden team changes in the final — one of the accusations made by Aluthgamage.

Earlier, De Silva, Sangakkara, were quizzed for over six and 10 hours respectively by the police, which led to protests outside SLC office on Thursday.

