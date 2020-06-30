Sri Lanka police begin criminal investigation on 2011 World Cup final fixing allegations

Batting first India was in a tricky position at 18/2 against Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final. (Source: Reuters) Batting first India was in a tricky position at 18/2 against Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final. (Source: Reuters)

Sri Lanka police have begun a criminal probe into allegations of the 2011 Cricket World Cup final being “sold” to India, officials said on Tuesday.

“A criminal investigation has begun,” K.D.S. Ruwanchandra, the secretary to the sports ministry, told AFP.

“It is (being) handled by the (police) independent Special Investigation Unit on sports-related offenses.”

India’s victory, which was voted as the greatest sporting moment from 2000-2020 in a Laureus poll earlier this year, has been a sore point for many in the island nation and now local media reports claim that chief selector for the 2011 finals, Aravinda de Silva, has also been summoned for an interview with investigators on Tuesday.

Earlier, this month former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage had caused a furor after claiming that Sri Lanka sold the match to ensure an Indian victory.

“I feel I can talk about it now. I am not connecting players, but some sections were involved,” Aluthgamage said.

1996 World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga had also raised doubts and called for investigations on the matter.

However, India’s Gautam Gambhir and Ashish Nehra had rubbished Ranatunga’s claims.

Reacting to the controversy, Mahela Jayawardene, who had scored an unbeaten 103 for Sri Lanka in the final, said that ‘elections must be around the corner’ and that is probably why the issue is being brought up once again.

Kumar Sangakkara, who had been the Sri Lanka captain in the World Cup, told News 1st, “No one needs to speculate and can get to the bottom of this. That should be the most prudent course of action.”

