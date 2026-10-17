Sri Lanka pace great Chaminda Vaas joins Delhi Capitals’ coaching staff

Chaminda Vaas, the former Sri Lanka fast bowler, was on Saturday announced as the fast bowling coach for Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals. Vaas joins a rather star-studded coaching staff, which includes Yuvraj Singh as assistant coach and is headed by former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

“World Cup winner and Sri Lanka’s best ever. Welcome to Tiger Territory, coach,” the franchise posted on its official X handle. One of Sri Lanka’s greatest ever bowlers, Vaas was active in the early iterations of the IPL, playing for the erstwhile Deccan Chargers in the first three seasons of the league. He won the title with them in 2009. Vaas only played sparingly in those three seasons though, taking a total of 18 wickets in 13 matches.