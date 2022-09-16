scorecardresearch
Sri Lanka name squad for T20 World Cup

Most of the players from the Asia Cup have found their place in the World Cup squad except Matheesha Pathirana, who made his debut at the Asia Cup, Nuwan Thushara and Asitha Fernando.

Dasun Shanaka will lead the team in the T20 World Cup. (Twitter/Sri Lanka Cricket)

Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia on Friday. Dasun Shanaka will lead the team while Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara’s participation will be subject to their fitness ahead of the tournament.

Chameera’s ankle injury hasn’t healed completely and his return will depend on his fitness in a month’s time. Despite his and Kumara’s injuries, the squad has several pace options, with Madushanka, Pramod Madushan and Chamika Karunaratne named in the list.

Sri Lanka will start their T20 World Cup campaign from October 16 when they will face Namibia and will go on to play the UAE and the Netherlands on October 18 and October 20 respectively.

Sri Lanka will be going into the World Cup with a wave of momentum behind them after they outplayed Pakistan in the recently-concluded Asia Cup final where they posted 170/6 after being put in to bat. Bhanuka Rajapaksa top-scored for Sri Lanka with 71 not out 45 off balls.

