Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal, coach, manager admit to breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal, coach Chandika Hathurusingha and manager Asanka Gurusinha on Friday admitted to the breaching of ICC Code of Conduct charge that is related to “conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game”. After accepting the charge, the trio can be suspended for two to four Test matches or four to eight limited over games, as per the ICC guidelines.

Sri lanka had refused to take the field earlier during the test against West Indies in St. Lucia after the referees decided to change the ball before the start of play. The Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal was reportedly spotted trying to alter the condition of the ball, which led the umpires to make the decision. The ICC in a statement said, “This action (delaying the game) was alleged to amount to a serious breach of the Laws of Cricket and to be contrary to the spirit of the game.”

The ICC, in accordance with Article 5.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct, has appointed The Hon Michael Beloff QC as the Judicial Commissioner to hear the case to determine the appropriate sanction.

Beloff has been appointed as the Judicial Commissioner to hear Chandimal’s against the match refree’s decision for changing the condition of the ball. “As per Article 5.2.3, he will use Friday’s hearing in that appeal to hold a preliminary hearing to establish the procedural schedule on the Level 3 charges,” the release added.

All the three have were charged by ICC Chief Executive David Richardson on Tuesday for their refusal to take the field during the St. Lucia Test match.

