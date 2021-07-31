Sri Lanka’s Isuru Udana announces retirement at 33

Sri Lanka National Player Isuru Udana announced his retirement from national duties, with immediate effect.

“I believe the time has come for me to make way for the next generation of players,’’ Udana was quoted as saying by Sri Lanka Cricket.

‘’It is with immense pride and passion, and unfathomable commitment that I have represented and served my country,’’ he further added.

Udana, who was a part of the Lankan squad that beat India in the recently concluded T20I series, had featured in two matches but did not pick any wickets.

Thanks for all the memories together bro ⁦@IAmIsuru17⁩ wishing you all the best for life after retirement 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/wRAOJumBQg — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) July 31, 2021

Udana has represented Sri Lanka in 21 ODIs and 35 T20I matches and picked 18 and 27 respectively. He also scored 237 and 256 runs in the two formats with the highest scores of 78 and 84.