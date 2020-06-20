Counting on Covid-19 management success, Sri Lanka plans T20 league with foreigners in August

The Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota, Sri Lanka (File Photo/ICC) The Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota, Sri Lanka (File Photo/ICC)

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is planning to host a T20 tournament, the Lankan Premier League, in August, with a big foreign presence, as it counts on how it has managed the Covid-19 health crisis.

SLC reckons it has a chance to safely host a T20 league this year with significant foreign involvement, according to an ESPNCricinfo report, because most other countries continue to have in place strict travel restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over 8.8 million people worldwide.

Sri Lanka has so far reported less than 2,000 positive cases and 11 deaths.

“SLC CEO Ashley de Silva is understood to have written to other boards about the prospect of a Lankan Premier League (LPL), while foreign players have also been approached,” the report said.

“Tournament planning, though, remains in its very preliminary stages, with no official announcement having yet come from the board. At present, SLC is working on the theory that LPL may feature five teams and could last a little over three weeks,” it said.

The Lankan Premier League initiative, though earlier announced as well, has never managed to take off.

I personally happy with indian tour called off. Lankan premier league should start this time. Fed up with 8 years of hope. Every time after having so much of talks, they postponed lpl. 😌 but now there are no barriers, this is thr best chance — @Wassa (@wasath_naotunna) June 11, 2020

SLC is also hopeful of hosting the Asia Cup in September while efforts are on to get India over for three ODIs and as many T20Is and Bangladesh over for three Tests.

An SLC official said that government approval had been granted not just for a potential LPL, but also for the India, Bangladesh and Asia Cup tours.

Sri Lanka has also offered to host the Indian Premier League that has been postponed indefinitely.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd