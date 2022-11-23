scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Sri Lanka hands Chamika Karunaratne suspended ban after disciplinary inquiry

The now-suspended 31-year-old was charged with sexual assault while in Australia for the tournament and was granted bail last week

Sri Lanka's Chamika Karunaratne celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Haris Rauf . (REUTERS)

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday handed bowling all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne a suspended one-year ban from all forms of cricket following a disciplinary inquiry into violations committed at the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

The SLC did not elaborate on how Karunaratne breached “several clauses” of its player agreement but said the player had pleaded guilty to all the charges levelled against him. He was also fined $5,000, the board said in a statement.

“Subsequent to the findings and recommendations of the inquiry panel the Executive Committee of SLC has handed a one-year ban from taking part in all forms of cricket, and the said ban will be suspended for a period of one year,” the SLC said.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Considering the seriousness of the violations committed by Karunaratne, the inquiry panel by its report has recommended to the Executive Committee of the SLC to strongly warn the player to refrain from further violations and to impose a punishment that will not have an impact on his cricketing career.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India’s unusual abstention in CITES vote on reopening ivory tradePremium
India’s unusual abstention in CITES vote on reopening ivory trade
At COP27, one hit and many missesPremium
At COP27, one hit and many misses
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitchPremium
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitch
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market tooPremium
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market too

Sri Lanka failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the World Cup, which England won following a victory over Pakistan in the title clash earlier this month. The SLC has also formed a three-member panel that includes a retired high court judge to probe an alleged sexual assault case against batsman Danushka Gunathilaka. The now-suspended 31-year-old was charged with sexual assault while in Australia for the tournament and was granted bail last week.

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 09:01:41 pm
Next Story

Game of Thrones actor and Dr Feelgood guitarist Wilko Johnson passes away

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 23: Latest News
X