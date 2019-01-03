Sri Lanka fined for slow over rate in first ODI against New Zealand

Sri Lanka cricket team were fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first One-Day International in Mount Maunganui on Thursday. Skipper Lasith Malinga was fined 20 percent of his match fee while the players were imposed with a 10 percent deduction. Sri Lanka lost the match by 45 runs. The fine was imposed after Sri Lanka was ruled to be one over short of their target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

In a statement released the ICC said, “As such, Malinga has been fined 20 percent of his match fee, while his players have received 10 percent fines. If Sri Lanka commits another minor over-rate breach in an ODI within 12 months of this offense with Malinga as captain, it will be deemed a second offence by Malinga and he will face a suspension.”

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

Sri Lanka lost the first ODI against New Zealand in a high-scoring encounter. They are due to play two more ODIs and a lone T20I against the hosts. Later, in the evening Malinga pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction.