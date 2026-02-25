Sri Lanka eliminated from T20 World Cup after loss to New Zealand: What does this mean for Pakistan’s semifinal qualification scenario?

Sri Lankan players stand for their national anthem before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Sri Lanka became the first team eliminated from the T20 World Cup on Wednesday after they lost their Super 8 match against New Zealand by 61 runs. Chasing a target of 169, the Lankans were rocked early when they lost Pathum Nissanka in the very first delivery.

After that, the wickets kept falling regularly with Kusal Mendis scoring 11, followed by Charith Asalanka who scored 5. Pavan Rathnayake fell for 10 while Kamindu Mendis could only score 31. Skipper Dasun Shanaka was also dismissed for 3 while Rachin Ravindra snapped up 4 wickets.

Earlier, skipper Mitchell Santner (47) and Cole McConchie (31 not out) led New Zealand’s fightback after middle-order collapse. New Zealand suffered a batting collapse as they slipped from 75/2 to 84/6 during which they also lost three wickets without adding a run. Santner scored 47 off 26 balls with four sixes and two fours, while McConchie hit 31 not out from 23 balls (3 fours, 2 sixes). The pair added 84 runs for the seventh wicket.