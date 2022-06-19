Sri Lanka economic crisis: Former SL cricketer Roshan Mahanama serves tea and buns to people standing in queues at petrol station

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Roshan Mahanama is serving tea and buns to people outside one of the petrol stations. (Twitter/@Rosh_Maha)

The economic crisis has prompted an acute shortage of essential items like food, medicine, cooking gas and other fuel, toilet paper and even matches, with Sri Lankans for months being forced to wait in lines lasting hours outside stores to buy fuel and cooking gas.

We served tea and buns with the team from Community Meal Share this evening for the people at the petrol queues around Ward Place and Wijerama mawatha.

The queues are getting longer by the day and there will be many health risks to people staying in queues. pic.twitter.com/i0sdr2xptI — Roshan Mahanama (@Rosh_Maha) June 18, 2022

“We served tea and buns with the team from Community Meal Share this evening for the people at the petrol queues around Ward Place and Wijerama mawatha. The queues are getting longer by the day and there will be many health risks to people staying in queues,” Mahanama wrote on Twitter.

“Please, look after each other in the fuel queues. Bring adequate fluid and food and if you’re not well please, reach out to the closest person next to you and ask for support or call 1990. We need to look after each other during these difficult times.”

Sri Lanka is going through the worst economic crisis since its independence from Britain in 1948.

The island has been experiencing long lines for fuel refilling since mid-February with pressure coming on the diesel supplies for thermal power generation.

India has helped Sri Lanka with thousands of tonnes of diesel and petrol, apart from food and medical supplies, to help ease the acute fuel shortage in the debt-ridden island nation.

Out of fuel and struggling to contain a deepening economic crisis, Sri Lanka on Friday ordered government employees to work from home to reduce the rush on public transport.

A shortage of foreign cash reserves for essential imports has worsened Sri Lanka’s crisis, which has been attributed to mismanagement by members of the powerful ruling Rajapaksa family. Among their catastrophic policies were tax cuts that shrunk revenue already hit by a drop in tourism income because of the pandemic, and a ban on chemical fertilizer to promote organic farming, which devastated farmers.