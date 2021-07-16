Sri Lanka announce Dasun Shanaka-led squad for white-ball series against India

The squad was announced by Sri Lanka Cricket after getting formal approval from sports minister. (File)

Dasun Shanaka on Friday became the 10th Sri Lankan captain in the past four years when he was named skipper of a 23-member squad for the six-match white-ball series against India starting here on July 18.

The squad was announced by Sri Lanka Cricket after getting formal approval from sports minister Namal Rajapaksa, who is the son of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Recently sacked captain Kusal Perera will be missing due to a knee injury along with left-arm pacer Binura Fernando, nursing an ankle injury.

The good news post batting coach Grant Flower and data analyst GT Niroshan’s positive COVID test is that no other England-returned cricketer tested positive.

The experienced players like vice-captain Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dhananjaya, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera are all part of the squad with exciting batting talents like Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, and Charith Asalanka to name a few.

The SLC has managed to put up their first team on the park despite a dispute over central contracts because of which senior player Angelo Mathews pulled out citing “personal reasons”.

There is left arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan also in the squad.

The series begins on Sunday with the one-dayers.

Squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice Captain), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.