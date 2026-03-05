Sri Lanka sports minister hints at cricket board revamp after 2026 T20 World Cup debacle

Sri Lanka's performances was despite them playing all their matches at home in Colombo and Pallekele. (AP Photo)

Sri Lanka may revamp its cricket administration in the wake of the men’s team’s dismal performance in the 2026 T20 World Cup. The country’s sports minister Sunil Kumara Gamage said that it is in discussion with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over transfering administration of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to an “interim committee”.

“Discussions are underway with the ICC (International Cricket Council) to hand over the administration of SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) to an interim committee to rebuild the sport,” Gamage told reporters. Current SLC chairman Shammi Silva’s tenure is till May 2027.

