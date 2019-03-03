Sri Lanka Cricket secures Full Member status, release of withheld funds

The crisis-ridden Sri Lanka Cricket has secured the release of USD 11.5 million that was withheld by the International Cricket Council for eight months due to a row over its leadership. In the process, it has also secured its status as a Full Member of the Council.

Advertising

“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that following high-level discussions with the ICC, the new Executive Committee of the SLC has successfully secured its due portion of finances from the ICC,” the governing body said.

The ICC froze funds of the SLC last year after the Sri Lankan government appointed an unelected official to run the sport after a bitter dispute between rival candidates. According to ICC rules, any political appointments or intervention from national bodies is deemed illegitimate and the SLC was thus reduced to an Observer status.

It was further warned that its Full Member status would be suspended if it fails to appoint an elected official by February 2019. It meant that the Sri Lankan cricket team, who have won the World Cup in 1996 and finished runners up in 2007 and 2011, could potentially be barred from playing Test cricket.

Delayed elections were finally held last month, with Shammi Silva chosen as president on February 21. Silva, who was backed by former president Thilanga Sumathipala, garnered 83 out of possible 142 votes while, Jayantha Dharmadasa, received 56 votes.

Advertising

Sri Lanka Cricket has long been beset by graft allegations and in-fighting, with the ICC recently labelling it the most corrupt cricket administration. Last month batting legend Sanath Jayasuriya was banned from all cricket for two years after admitting to two breaches of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Jayasuriya was charged in October after failing to provide his mobile phones to investigators. He was also accused of obstructing or delaying any investigation into corruption in the game.