Sri Lanka Cricket denies reports of players ‘deliberately underperforming’

Sri Lanka Cricket on Thursday denied allegations levelled by certain media reports, which claimed that some of the players did not fully commit themselves or deliberately underperformed in the recently-concluded T20I series against South Africa.

“Sri Lanka Cricket has not received such a complaint from the ‘team management’ against any player of the national squad,” said a statement.

The island side lost the T20I series 3-0 after being comprehensively beaten in all three matches by their opponents.

While South Africa won the first T20I against Sri Lanka by 28 runs, they eased past the hosts in the second T20I with nine wickets to spare. In the third T20I, Sri Lanka were beaten by ten wickets and suffered a series whitewash at the hands of the Proteas.

“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to inform you that it was the same group of players who played in the ODI series which Sri Lanka won against South Africa. Sri Lanka not only won the ODI series vs South Africa 2 – 1 but also gained crucial points and climbed up in the rankings of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League,” added the statement.

The board also requested news organisations to follow ethical journalism ahead of next month’s T20 World Cup, starting on October 17.

“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to request from the respective news organizations, which published the false and fabricated news item to follow ethical journalism practices, as such, false reporting will destabilize and scuttle the national team’s preparations ahead of the crucial ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” the statement said further.

“Such false reporting will also mentally affect the players, who are showing commitment and desire to count their presence in the team, as witnessed in the recent competitions, Sri Lanka played.”

Sri Lanka are scheduled to take on their Group A opponents Namibia in their first T20 World Cup encounter in Abu Dhabi, UAE on October 18.