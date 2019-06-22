How Malinga and Sri Lanka’s ‘new members’ script Headingly heist

Sri Lanka’s win percentage at the start of England’s 233 run-chase hovered between two to four percent and another one-sided encounter seemed to be on the cards, “This Cricket World Cup desperately needs a major upset,” wailed former England batsman Kevin Pietersen on social media. He got one.

47 overs later, the Lankan lions had infused fresh life in what was otherwise being labeled as a ‘predictable tournament’. Not only does this win stretch Sri Lanka’s unbeaten record against England in World Cups to four (since their triumph in 1999) but also throws the battle for the top four in the points table open.

So what caught bookmakers’ favourites England off-guard on home turf? For that you need to look back at when captain Eoin Morgan had done some foreshadowing.

“Do you believe Jofra Archer is the main surprise package of this tournament?” he was asked at a press conference on May 31.

To which Morgan replied, “No, Sri Lanka have about 10 new members or something. Don’t they? Sri Lanka have picked a couple of guys I haven’t played against and I have been playing for 10 years. I think that’s the surprise package for me.”

Not that he was trying to take a dig at Sri Lanka, but Dimuth Karunaratne’s has definitely surprised him now.

The Protagonist

Lasith Malinga has been around for more than 10 years now and England still can’t read him. From the first ball the 35-year-old brought out all his weapons, picking up opener Jonny Bairstow for a golden duck. His classic full-slinger deliveries troubled fellow opening batsman James Vince, both batsmen succumbing to his dipping, veering command of line and length.

Particularly impressive was the plan for Vince. A couple of balls before the dismissal, Malinga had been driven through the covers for a four. He brought a fielder at silly mid-off to plug the gap, leaving a vacant hole at extra cover, challenging Vince to drive again. The batsmen fell for the bait and edged it straight to second slip.

Lasith Malinga wrote yet another storied chapter of his legendary @cricketworldcup history with a match-winning spell that included his 50th overall wicket. Re-live the action here! 🙌🇱🇰#LionsRoar | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/XyVpLLZfvw — ICC (@ICC) June 21, 2019

During the match, there were some unkind comments on social media of his physical condition. But when has Malinga ever cared for such observations? He kept probing, asking questions and in a later spell claimed Joe Root and Jos Buttler, who fell prey to his slingy in-dippers, caught behind and lbw respectively. A standing ovation at Headingly followed after he finished his quota of 10 overs and picked up 4/43.

Lasith Malinga is hooping this ball. He’s averaging 1.1° of swing today, the most of any bowler by a fair distance – the next most is Mark Wood, with 0.76°. #CWC19 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 21, 2019

Udana’s’ reflex & Dhananjaya’s discipline

Outcomes of such tight contests are often decided in the middle overs because wickets in this period help to control the scoring rate.

A brilliant reflex catch by left-arm seamer Isuru Udana in the 19th over of England’s innings led to Eoin Morgan’s departure. A friendly full toss which Morgan wanted to blast down the ground turned into a defining moment when the bat turned on impact. The bowler stretched out his arm, and the ball stuck.

However, it was the golden arm of Dhananjaya de Silva’s which turned the heat on the hosts as three wickets fell in the space of just nine balls.

One after the other, the Englishmen played for turn but that was hardly any on offer as the ball gripped on the surface and slowed down to get edges. A couple of caught behinds led Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes back to the pavillion.

And then an ill-timed lofted shot by Moeen Ali changed the complexion of the game in a matter of a few minutes as the Lankans complete control.

Very questionable batting from Moeen Ali, but that was excellent from Dhananjaya de Silva. The previous ball, swept for six, was 83kph; Dhananjaya then took the pace off, 4kph slower and spinning six times as much, and drew a poor contact. Great attacking bowling. #CWC19 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 21, 2019

Ben Stokes’ cameo did put some frowns on the faces of the Lankan camp, but the heist was completed in when Nuwan Pradeep delivered the final blow.

“These are slower wickets, not the green tops – on these wickets we can beat any team,” Dhananjaya said in the post-match press conference. He is spot on, and if such tracks continue to turn up through this tournament, teams from the subcontinent will definitely fancy their chances.

England hasn’t qualified yet and they have India, Australia and New Zealand to play. Can the favourites now gatecrash the top four?