Sri Lanka Cricket fine Dimuth Karunaratne $7,000 for drink-driving incident

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have fined Dimuth Karunaratne $7,000 after the test captain’s arrest on Sunday for a drink driving accident violated the terms of his player contract, the country’s governing body said on Wednesday.

The driver injured in the accident in Colombo was later discharged from hospital and Karunaratne was released on bail. The batsman later produced himself in court and also apologised for his actions as SLC began its own inquiry into the incident.

“Sri Lanka Cricket decided to impose a fine of $7,000 on Dimuth Karunaratne after the player was found to have violated the ‘Player Contractual Obligation’ entered into with SLC,” the board said in a statement.

“However, considering Karunaratne’s earlier track record, where he has maintained a very high professional standard as a player, SLC will not take further action against him.”

Karunaratne captained Sri Lanka when they became the first Asian team to win a test series in South Africa last month.

