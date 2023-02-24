Sri Lanka Cricket earns record net profit

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) earned 6.3 billion rupee in the year 2022, the sports body’s highest ever annual net income, according to national board.

“The latest growth net income was mainly generated from four revenue segments which are international cricket, domestic cricket, sponsorship contracts and ICC annual member disbursements,” the SLC said in a release.

It was also announced on Thursday that Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe has appointed a 10-member committee to draft a new constitution for SLC.

The panel headed by the retired Supreme Court judge KT Chithrasiri has several legal luminaries and former national cricketers including Charith Senanayake and Farveez Mahroof.

Ranasinghe said he had sought guidance and expert advise from the ICC for the purpose. The new constitution is set to be ready within next two months.

SLC elections for office bearers have always been clouded with controversy as concerns are being raised about the excessive number of votes, leading to allegations of malpractice such as vote-buying to favour vested interests