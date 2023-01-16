scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Sri Lanka Cricket direct men’s team to submit report on 317 run defeat to India in the third ODI

The board wrote in a media release that the report with views of captain, coach, selection panel and the team managed should be submitted within a time period of five days.

Sri Lanka's Kasun Rajitha (right) shakes hands with India's Kuldeep Yadav after his side's 317-run defeat in the 3rd ODI on Sunday, January 15. (SLC on Twitter)

After a humiliating 317 run loss to India in the 3rd ODI on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram that saw the Sri Lanka men’s national team restricted at 73 while chasing 390, Sri Lanka Cricket have demanded a report from the team on the same.

“Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has directed the Manager of the National Team to submit a report pertaining to Sri Lanka’s heavy defeat faced against India,” read a SLC media release.

“The report should consist of views of the Captain, the Head Coach, and the Selection Panel and also the Team Manager pertaining to the loss. SLC has requested the Team Manager to submit the ‘Report,’ within a 5-day period.”

Per the board, the above has been asked to ‘understand the background to the team’s dismal performances during the final ODI’.

Having won the toss and already clinched the series 2-0, India opted to bat first against the visitors on Sunday. Powered by a centuries from Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, India accelerated to a total of 390 off their 50 overs before the bowlers took over.

Mohammed Siraj’s four wickets in the powerplay led Sri Lanka top order crippled early and eventually dismissed at just 73.

“It’s disappointing,” Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said post-match. “Not the game we would have wanted but it happens sometimes. Bowlers and batters both need to learn. How to pick wickets on these pitches and how to score runs. Playing positive cricket is the key. If the boys showed intent, bowling will be different. While playing international cricket, we need to play with intent. I would like to congratulate Indian team for playing this level of cricket.”

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 17:05 IST
More Sports

