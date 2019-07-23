Sri Lanka Cricket delegation to visit Pakistan in August

Sri Lanka Cricket will send a security delegation to visit Pakistan next month to assess the possibility of staging a two-match test series there in October.

PCB spokesman Sami-ul-Hasan told The Associated Press that the delegation will visit Lahore and Karachi “to inspect and discuss matters relating to security,” although the dates for the trip have yet to be confirmed.

Pakistan has not hosted a test match since terrorists attacked the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009. Eight people were killed during the attack while several Sri Lankan players were also injured.

Since then, Pakistan has played almost all its international “home” matches in the United Arab Emirates with the exception of playing two test matches against Australia in England in 2010.

Officials of both SLC and the PCB met on the sidelines of the ICC’s annual conference in London recently and discussed the possibility of reviving international cricket in Pakistan.

The PCB has long been trying to convince foreign teams that it’s safe to play cricket in Pakistan. The efforts were given momentum this year when eight Pakistan Super League matches were staged in Karachi.

The two-test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be the first for the two countries as part of the World Test Championship.