Sri Lanka Cricket scrap plans for IPL-style tournament

Sri Lanka cricket will instead launch a T20 tournament to nurture local talent. Sri Lanka cricket will instead launch a T20 tournament to nurture local talent.

Sri Lanka cricket board on Thursday announced the decision to shelve long-delayed plans for Indian Premier League-style T20 tournament in the country. After the massive success of the IPL all across the world, the Sri Lanka cricket were looking to invest in a T20 tournament that can draw international stars to take part.

The island nation had launched its own T20 tournament in 2012, but it turned out to be a huge flop and was cancelled after just one season. With millions continuing to tune in for IPL after 10 seasons, Sri Lanka Cricket hoped to revive the tournament modelled on the lucrative T20 tournament that has continued to rope in big foreign talents such as Ben Stokes and Chris Gayle.

But the board officials on Thursday said the plans have been scrapped and instead a Sri Lanka Cricket T20 league, featuring local players, will be conducted.

“There will be no foreign players, but our own international cricketers will play in the four teams that will take part,” a board official was quoted as saying by news agency AFP. “The new league will nurture emerging local talent by giving young players the opportunity to play alongside the island’s best,” the official added.

There will be four teams participating in the tournament which is scheduled to begin from August 21.

