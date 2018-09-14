Sri Lanka Cricket calls for police probe on controversial e-mail

SLC’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) is the main suspect now for the alleged fraud, the board sources said. (Representational Image) SLC’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) is the main suspect now for the alleged fraud, the board sources said. (Representational Image)

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has reported to the police’s cyber crime division to investigate an e-mail sent from its own server asking broadcast revenue to be transferred to an off shore account. “We have a clear evidence that the e-mail was sent from our server and that’s why we have handed it over to the cyber crime division of the CID,” SLC’s IT Manager Nadeeshan Suriyarachchige said.

The SLC on Monday said that it had asked the police to investigate an alleged attempt to transfer USD 5.5 million to an off-shore account connected to the broadcasting rights of the next month’s England tour.

The SLC’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) is the main suspect now for the alleged fraud, the board sources said. The money was one of the three payments coming from Sony Pictures Networks for the broadcast rights of the England tour this October-November. The CFO has been sent on compulsory leave, SLC said.

