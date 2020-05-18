Sri Lanka Cricket board willing to host India, Bangladesh in July

Sri Lanka Cricket board is willing to host India, Bangladesh in July (Source: AP) Sri Lanka Cricket board is willing to host India, Bangladesh in July (Source: AP)

With curfews relaxing in Sri Lanka, the country’s cricket board reportedly plans to go ahead with the forthcoming series against Bangladesh and India.

India were scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka in June which was to be followed by a three-match Test series against Bangladesh that would have carried weight for the World Test Championship. However, that was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now according to a report on ESPNcricinfo, the Sri Lanka Cricket board is ready to host India, Bangladesh in July. Currently, there are less than 500 active cases of Covid-19 on the island.

SLC CEO Ashley de Silva was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying, “We have made inquiries from both the India and Bangladesh boards and are awaiting a response from them. As of now, those series haven’t been postponed.”

However, despite the board being willing to host the series, there are many more aspects that need to be taken into account if the series is to take place. For instance, the Sri Lanka government needs to lift their travel restrictions, then the Indian and Bangladesh cricket boards are required to seek permission from their governments to travel.

BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury also spoke on the development and said, “We have to look at traveling restrictions in Bangladesh, and the quarantine protocols in both countries. We are in discussion [with the SLC], so all the factors will come into play.”

“We have to be mindful of the players’ readiness, too, but that’s going to happen. The players will get back to training, but we have to figure out other details about this tour.”

Earlier, the BCCI had stated that it is open to tour the island nation in July only if the government allows them to.

“It all depends on government directives pertaining to lockdown relaxations and travel restrictions. We are open to travel if it doesn’t compromise safety and health of our boys,” treasurer Arun Dhumal had said.

Due to the global pandemic and sports coming to a halt throughout the world, Sri Lanka missed out on two home tours – a two-Test series against England and a limited-overs series against South Africa.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd