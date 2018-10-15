Sanath Jayasuriya charged for breaching ICC’s Anti Corruption Code

Sanath Jayasuriya (R) has been given two weeks to respond to charges of corruption. (Source: AP)

Former Sri Lanka batsman and captain Sanath Jayasuriya has been charged with two counts of breaching the ICC’s Anti Corruption Code and has two weeks to respond. The charges come during his time as the Chair of Selectors with the Sri Lankan national team.

The first charge, under Article 2.4.6, pertains to “Failure or refusal, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the ACU (Anti Corruption Unit)” and the second charge, under Article 2.4.7, “Obstructing or delaying any investigation that may be carried out by the ACU, including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation.”

The entire Article 2.4.6 states: “Failure or refusal, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the ACU, including failure to provide accurately and completely any information and/or documentation requested by the ACU as part of such investigation.” and Article 2.4.7 highlights: “Obstructing or delaying any investigation that may be carried out by the ACU, including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence or may lead to the discovery of evidence of corrupt conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code.”

ICC refused to divulge details of the case in question but two weeks back, Alex Marshall, General Manager of the ICC Anti Corruption Unit, had apprised key members in Sri Lanka on investigation that was underway. “We are currently in Sri Lanka as part of our ongoing investigations into serious allegations of corruption in cricket in the country. The enquiries are continuing so it would not be appropriate to comment further, but I can confirm that we have, at their request, provided a detailed briefing to the Sri Lankan President, Prime Minister and Sports Minister. We are receiving full support from the Competent Authority currently in place at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) whilst elections for the SLC Board are pending.”

“I’d like to make it clear that these investigations have been underway for a considerable time and do not relate to the series about to start in Sri Lanka [against England]. However, I will take the opportunity to brief both the teams over the coming days to ensure they remain alert to the risks from would be corruptors,” said the statement.

