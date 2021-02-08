Kumar Sangakkara, Muttiah Muralitharan tasked with reviving Sri Lanka team

Sri Lanka is hoping a cricket committee of former players can improve the national team’s performances after Test series defeats against South Africa and England.

Aravinda de Silva, Roshan Mahanama, Kumar Sangakkara and spin great Muttiah Muralitharan have been appointed to the new committee, the Sri Lanka cricket board said Friday.

Fans have been angered by Sri Lanka’s form and blame authorities for the decline. Sri Lanka easily lost its last two series in South Africa and at home against England.

Injury-hit Sri Lanka is currently ranked sixth, eighth and seventh for Tests, one-day internationals and Twenty20 internationals, respectively.

Muralitharan is the most successful Test bowler in cricket history with 800 wickets, while Mahanama and De Silva were part of Sri Lanka’s team that won the World Cup in 1996.

Batting great Sangakkara played for Sri Lanka when it won the World T20 in 2014. He also played in two World Cup finals, in 2007 and as captain in 2011.