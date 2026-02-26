Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka calls for government action to stop ‘negativity’ around team after T20 World Cup exit

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said that excessive negativity around the team is a “big loss” to “Sri Lankan cricket” and has asked for the country’s government to put a stop to it for the mental health of future players. Shanaka’s comments came after a 61-run loss to New Zealand knocked Sri Lanka out of contention in the race for the semi-finals of the 2026 T20 World Cup.
Videos emerged after the match on social media of fans outside the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo panning the players for their performances. “A lot of times what we see and hear are negative things,” Shanaka said in the post-match press conference. “No matter how we as cricketers try to stay positive, there is negativity outside. That’s a big loss for Sri Lankan cricket. This is the only sport we have, and I don’t know if we’ll be able to protect it. If you look outside the stadium, you’ll see how many people are standing outside with mics, and people will say stuff without having watched the match.”
“Why spread this negativity? Yes, we lost a World Cup, and we know the reasons. Everyone has concerns,” Shanaka said. “More than talking about that and correcting it, the negativity has come to the fore. We will play and leave, but if for the players who will come in the future, if the government can even stop it [the negativity] that’s better for their mental health.”
Shanaka also apologised to the Sri Lankan fans. “The team is always trying to perform, especially in a World Cup, and I don’t think anyone here will be able to play in a World Cup in Sri Lanka again,” Shanaka said. “Everyone had the desire to get into a semi-final. We all had that desire. But we didn’t do justice to the expectations. We couldn’t give fans what we wanted. For that we’re sorry,” he said.
