Sri Lanka break silence in T20 World Cup controversy: ‘India, Pakistan, Bangladesh are all friendly nations’

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Sri Lanka Cricket has stated that it has strategically chosen to maintain silence on the controversy around Bangladesh, Pakistan, India and the T20 World Cup as all three are friendly nations for it. The buildup to the 2026 T20 World Cup has been overshadowed by Bangladesh being dropped from the tournament after refusing to travel to India. This was followed by Pakistan indicating that they may pull out of the tournament as well but the likelihood has reduced in subsequent days, with the Pakistan Cricket Board also announcing their squad for the tournament.
Sri Lanka Cricket Secretary Bandula Dissanayake told AFP Colombo that it wanted to avoid being drawn into regional disputes. “In these disputes among India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, we are remaining neutral; all of these are friendly nations,” he said. However, he added that Sri Lanka would be willing to host future tournaments for any of the countries if asked.
Bangladesh refused to go to India citing security concerns after fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was ousted from the IPL by the BCCI citing “recent developments”. However, the ICC rejected the request and later removed Bangladesh from the tournament, replacing them with Scotland.
Pakistan are playing all their matches in Sri Lanka due to an agreement with the ICC, which is in place till 2027, that they will play their matches at a neutral venue in a tournament hosted by India. The agreement was reached after India refused to travel to Pakistan last year for the Champions Trophy. The island nation will host 20 of the 55 matches at the T20 World Cup, including six Super Eight fixtures. The most high-profile game on its schedule will be the India–Pakistan Group A clash on February 15 in Colombo.
In preparation for the World Cup, Sri Lanka has also taken the opportunity to upgrade its international venues, commissioning new floodlights at the Singhalese Sports Club, one of two stadiums in Colombo.
Security arrangements have also been stepped up ahead of the tournament, with special focus on the India–Pakistan fixture. Sri Lanka has accorded the match the “highest priority” and is “paying special attention to the India–Pakistan games”, sports minister Sunil Kumara Gamage told the news agency.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.