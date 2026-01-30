Sri Lanka break silence in T20 World Cup controversy: ‘India, Pakistan, Bangladesh are all friendly nations’

Sri Lanka Cricket has stated that it has strategically chosen to maintain silence on the controversy around Bangladesh, Pakistan, India and the T20 World Cup as all three are friendly nations for it. The buildup to the 2026 T20 World Cup has been overshadowed by Bangladesh being dropped from the tournament after refusing to travel to India. This was followed by Pakistan indicating that they may pull out of the tournament as well but the likelihood has reduced in subsequent days, with the Pakistan Cricket Board also announcing their squad for the tournament.

Sri Lanka Cricket Secretary Bandula Dissanayake told AFP Colombo that it wanted to avoid being drawn into regional disputes. “In these disputes among India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, we are remaining neutral; all of these are friendly nations,” he said. However, he added that Sri Lanka would be willing to host future tournaments for any of the countries if asked.