T20 World Cup: How Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka combine to help Sri Lanka demolish Oman by 105 runs in Pallekele

After defeating Ireland in their tournament opener, Sri Lanka recorded a big 105-run victory over Oman in Pallekele on Thursday.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 05:29 PM IST
Sri Lanka recorded the highest total of T20 World Cup 2026 and defeated Oman by 105 runs in Pallekele. (PHOTO: AP)Sri Lanka recorded the highest total of T20 World Cup 2026 and defeated Oman by 105 runs in Pallekele. (PHOTO: AP)
Make us preferred source on Google

Sri Lanka laid down an early marker at the T20 World Cup 2026 with a commanding 105-run victory over Oman in their Group B clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. In a punishing display of batting, the co-hosts posted 225 for five in their 20 overs, the highest total of this year’s tournament and the fourth highest in the history of the competition.

In response, Sri Lanka restricted the Jatinder Singh-led Oman side to 120 for nine, sealing a dominant win.

Oman won the toss and elected to field first. Despite losing opener Kamil Mishara and Pathum Nissanka early, Sri Lanka raced to 58 for two by the end of the PowerPlay. Kusal Mendis and Pavan Rathnayake then capitalised on a superb batting surface, stitching together a 94-run partnership that provided the ideal launch pad. Rathnayake was the aggressor, smashing eight fours and a six in a blistering 28-ball 60.

Captain Dasun Shanaka carried the momentum forward, taking on a beleaguered Oman bowling attack with ferocious hitting. He brought up his half-century in just 19 balls, Sri Lanka’s fastest fifty in T20I cricket, courtesy of five sixes and two fours. At the other end, Mendis played the perfect supporting role, anchoring the innings with a steady 61 off 45 deliveries. Sri Lanka plundered 129 runs in the final ten overs, including 17 off the last, to surge past the 200-run mark.

Oman’s bowlers endured a torrid outing, with five of the six conceding more than ten runs per over. Jiten Ramanandi was the pick of the attack with two wickets, while Odedra and Mehmood claimed one apiece.

Set a towering target, Oman’s chase faltered immediately, slipping to 36 for three inside the PowerPlay. Dushmantha Chameera delivered the perfect start for the hosts, bowling skipper Jatinder Singh with a peach of a delivery that clipped the top of off stump. Scoreboard pressure quickly accounted for Aamir Kaleem and Hammad Mirza, both falling for single-digit scores.

Oman briefly stemmed the collapse through a 42-run stand between Mohammad Nadeem and Wasim Ali, though the required run rate continued to spiral. Nadeem provided a rare highlight for the visitors, finishing unbeaten on a resolute 53 off 56 balls.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NAM T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score
Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
Pakistan's X-factor: A multifaceted spin bowling unit that can trouble India's big-hitters
(From left) Pakistan spinners Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed will be key at the T20 World Cup. (PHOTOS: AP)
ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength
India vs Namibia T20 World cup

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
Ind vs Pak T20 WC 2026: Pakistan’s spin arsenal that could unsettle India’s batting firepower
Ind vs Pak T20 WC 2026: Pakistan’s spin arsenal that could unsettle India’s batting firepower
Advertisement
Best of Express
DAC clears proposal to buy 114 Rafale jets from France, 90 to be manufactured in India
Rafale
BJP moves substantive motion against Rahul Gandhi; demands life-long ban
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey said he mentioned in the notice that Rahul Gandhi has engaged with the Soros Foundation
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Juhi Chawla
Shark Tank India pitchers organise romantic date for Ghazal and Varun Alagh, turn down Anupam Mittal's Rs 8 cr offer: 'Bade khiladi ho'
Anupam Mittal loses Rs 8 crore deal on Shark Tank India 5
Bihar Police aspirant abducted and drugged in latest ‘Pakadwa Vivah’ shocker
He was assaulted, administered intoxicants, and taken to a temple in Morwa
Malaysian entrepreneur bought AI.com domain for Rs 300 in 1993, sells it for Rs 634 crore: ‘Greatest ROI in history’
malaysian man sells AI dot com domain
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NAM T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score
Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
stuart russell interview part 1
Zaheer Khan says he had to 'officially' meet Sagarika Ghatge's parents: 'We ended up sitting and chatting for...'
Zaheer Khan Sagarika Ghatge
The end of an era: Sony stops making Blu-ray recorders are streaming wins the war
A Sony Blu-ray Disc recorder on display, as the company confirms it will end shipments of all recorder models from February 2026.
Advertisement
Feb 12: Latest News