T20 World Cup: How Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka combine to help Sri Lanka demolish Oman by 105 runs in Pallekele

Sri Lanka laid down an early marker at the T20 World Cup 2026 with a commanding 105-run victory over Oman in their Group B clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. In a punishing display of batting, the co-hosts posted 225 for five in their 20 overs, the highest total of this year’s tournament and the fourth highest in the history of the competition.

In response, Sri Lanka restricted the Jatinder Singh-led Oman side to 120 for nine, sealing a dominant win.

Oman won the toss and elected to field first. Despite losing opener Kamil Mishara and Pathum Nissanka early, Sri Lanka raced to 58 for two by the end of the PowerPlay. Kusal Mendis and Pavan Rathnayake then capitalised on a superb batting surface, stitching together a 94-run partnership that provided the ideal launch pad. Rathnayake was the aggressor, smashing eight fours and a six in a blistering 28-ball 60.