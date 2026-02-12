T20 World Cup: How Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka combine to help Sri Lanka demolish Oman by 105 runs in Pallekele

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Sri Lanka laid down an early marker at the T20 World Cup 2026 with a commanding 105-run victory over Oman in their Group B clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. In a punishing display of batting, the co-hosts posted 225 for five in their 20 overs, the highest total of this year’s tournament and the fourth highest in the history of the competition.
In response, Sri Lanka restricted the Jatinder Singh-led Oman side to 120 for nine, sealing a dominant win.
Oman won the toss and elected to field first. Despite losing opener Kamil Mishara and Pathum Nissanka early, Sri Lanka raced to 58 for two by the end of the PowerPlay. Kusal Mendis and Pavan Rathnayake then capitalised on a superb batting surface, stitching together a 94-run partnership that provided the ideal launch pad. Rathnayake was the aggressor, smashing eight fours and a six in a blistering 28-ball 60.
Captain Dasun Shanaka carried the momentum forward, taking on a beleaguered Oman bowling attack with ferocious hitting. He brought up his half-century in just 19 balls, Sri Lanka’s fastest fifty in T20I cricket, courtesy of five sixes and two fours. At the other end, Mendis played the perfect supporting role, anchoring the innings with a steady 61 off 45 deliveries. Sri Lanka plundered 129 runs in the final ten overs, including 17 off the last, to surge past the 200-run mark.
Oman’s bowlers endured a torrid outing, with five of the six conceding more than ten runs per over. Jiten Ramanandi was the pick of the attack with two wickets, while Odedra and Mehmood claimed one apiece.
Set a towering target, Oman’s chase faltered immediately, slipping to 36 for three inside the PowerPlay. Dushmantha Chameera delivered the perfect start for the hosts, bowling skipper Jatinder Singh with a peach of a delivery that clipped the top of off stump. Scoreboard pressure quickly accounted for Aamir Kaleem and Hammad Mirza, both falling for single-digit scores.
Oman briefly stemmed the collapse through a 42-run stand between Mohammad Nadeem and Wasim Ali, though the required run rate continued to spiral. Nadeem provided a rare highlight for the visitors, finishing unbeaten on a resolute 53 off 56 balls.
