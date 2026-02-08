T20 World Cup: Kusal Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland

The Papare rang around the Premadasa. After a string of fixtures in which underdogs had taken fancied teams to the brink over two days of the T20 World Cup, co-hosts Sri Lanka ensured there was no such panic when they fronted up against Ireland.

But they had to thank Kamindu Mendis for that. If not for his unbeaten 44 off 19 that defied the conditions, this match too would have been much tighter. With 164 to defend, the hosts’ attack got the job done with the spin duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga choking Ireland from the word go.

Although the lone trumpeter among the Irish fans, who had assembled in good numbers, had managed to silence the papare for a major part of Sri Lanka’s innings, it faded away soon. Ireland might be the OG giant killers – having defeated Pakistan on St Patrick’s Day at the 2007 World Cup and England four years later in Bengaluru – but in T20 World Cups, they have invariably fallen short.