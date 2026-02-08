T20 World Cup: Kusal Mendis rescues Sri Lanka from a spot as co-hosts begin campaign with win over Ireland

Gives team momentum after sluggish start before spinners Theekshana and Hasaranga choke batsmen for morale-boosting victory

Written by: Venkata Krishna B
Feb 8, 2026
Kusal Mendis slammed a match-defining half-century during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)Kusal Mendis slammed a match-defining half-century during Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. (PHOTO: AP)
The Papare rang around the Premadasa. After a string of fixtures in which underdogs had taken fancied teams to the brink over two days of the T20 World Cup, co-hosts Sri Lanka ensured there was no such panic when they fronted up against Ireland.

But they had to thank Kamindu Mendis for that. If not for his unbeaten 44 off 19 that defied the conditions, this match too would have been much tighter. With 164 to defend, the hosts’ attack got the job done with the spin duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga choking Ireland from the word go.

Although the lone trumpeter among the Irish fans, who had assembled in good numbers, had managed to silence the papare for a major part of Sri Lanka’s innings, it faded away soon. Ireland might be the OG giant killers – having defeated Pakistan on St Patrick’s Day at the 2007 World Cup and England four years later in Bengaluru – but in T20 World Cups, they have invariably fallen short.

AS IT HAPPENED | SRI LANKA VS IRELAND T20 WORLD CUP 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

With an army of spinners against them on a pitch that more often than not tends to slow down, and with a huge outfield, Ireland’s lack of experience was bound to show. Although Ross Adair and Harry Tector did their best to stay ahead of the chase, the acceleration that they sought never arrived as Theekshana and Hasaranga kept pegging them back. The pressure increased through dot balls before the kill. As the Irish fell short by 20 runs.

Counted among Full Member nations in ICC ranks, the last 12-18 months haven’t been easy for Ireland. Last year, their captain Paul Stirling admitted that the team needs to play more cricket on a regular basis after Cricket Ireland cancelled the fixtures against Afghanistan for financial reasons. Having gained Test status at the same time, while Afghanistan have been soaring in white-ball cricket and even in Under-19 ICC tournaments, Ireland are just about managing to stay afloat.

Sri Lanka beat Ireland by 20 runs to start their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a win. (PHOTO: AP) Sri Lanka beat Ireland by 20 runs to start their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a win. (PHOTO: AP)

In an attempt to improve their performances in the T20 format, Ireland have been mostly camping in the subcontinent. After playing in Bangladesh, where they even won a T20I, they headed to Dubai to prepare for the T20 World Cup, playing Italy and UAE.



Spoiling the good work

All of it seemed to work perfectly for a major part of the first innings, as their spinners choked the hosts before a flurry of dropped catches ruined it all. Having kept Sri Lanka to 104/4 in 16 overs, it was in left-arm spinner Matthew Humphrey’s over that Ireland lost control. Up until that moment, none of the Sri Lankan batsmen had got used to the challenging pitch.

But the arrival of Kamindu changed all of it. Until last week, Sri Lanka’s Player of the Year in 2025 was not even part of the T20 World Cup squad, having been dropped for the home series against England. At a time when Lankan cricketers are not the most sought after among IPL franchises, he has been an exception. A hard striker, he is ambidextrous with the ball. His inclusion in the XI opens up a spot as he has the skills to take the ball away from both right- and left-handed batsmen.

Coming in at No.6, Kamindu straightaway injected momentum into the innings, even as Kusal Mendis played the anchor role, not by choice but because he couldn’t change gears. His first boundary came off a reverse-sweep before he was handed a life off Humphrey’s first ball in the 16th over. Three deliveries later, as he hit one to long-on, the ball burst through the fielder for six. By the time his stay ended, Kamindu had 44 off 19 (4×4, 2×6) – the sort of innings that tends to make a huge difference on this sort of surface. Kusal remained unbeaten on 56 off 43 deliveries.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 163/6 (Kusal Mendis 56 not out, Kamindu Mendis 44; George Dockrell 2/17) beat Ireland 143 all out in 19.5 overs (Harry Tector 40, Ross Adair 34; Theekshana 3/23, Hasaranga 3/25) by 20 runs



