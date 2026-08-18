Sri Lanka batter to make rare Test debut as concussion sub against India in Galle

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Sri Lanka batter Pasindu Sooriyabandara it set to make his international debut as a concussion substitute during the final innings of the Test match against India in Galle.
LIVE: IND vs SL 1st Test – Day 4
The 26-year-old Sooriyabandara was approved as a substitute by the match referee after senior batter Dinesh Chandimal was ruled out of the Test after suffering an injury during fielding on Day 4 of the match on Tuesday.
In the fourth over of India’s second innings, Chandimal covered ground from deep midwicket to deep square leg and dived to stop KL Rahul’s shot. While he successfully saved two runs, he took a rough fall, twisting his neck and shoulder awkwardly beneath him as he tumbled. He was subsequently taken for scans.
“Dinesh Chandimal sustained an injury to his right shoulder and neck while diving to prevent a boundary while fielding during the first session of day 4,” said a statement for Sri Lanka Cricket.
“He was assessed by the team physiotherapist and doctor on the ground and has been taken to the hospital for a precautionary scan,” it added.
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Having featured in 63 First-Class matches, Sooriyabandara has aggregated nearly 5000 runs at a 54.36 average with 14 centuries and 26 fifties. It will also mark only the third instance of a Sri Lankan player being replaced by a concussion sub in a Test.
Sooriyabandara, who replaced Chandimal on the field, will slot in during the team’s chase of 372 runs after India were bowled out for 193 in 48.5 overs. India’s innings was spearheaded by a quickfire half-century by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. Pant reached his fifty in 53 deliveries while notching up two sixes, the second of which took him to the record of being the fastest batter to smash a 100 Test sixes.
Sri Lanka had amassed 282 in their previous innings where No. 3 Chandimal mustered only four runs while being dismissed stumped by left-arm spinner Manav Suthar. The hosts conceded a 178-run lead to India who had compiled 462 in the first essay on the back of Devdutt Padikkal’s 167-run knock.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.