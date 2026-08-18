Sri Lanka batter to make rare Test debut as concussion sub against India in Galle

Dinesh Chandimal will be replaced by Pasindu Sooriyabandara as a concussion substitute in the Galle Test against India. (AP Photo)

Sri Lanka batter Pasindu Sooriyabandara it set to make his international debut as a concussion substitute during the final innings of the Test match against India in Galle.

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The 26-year-old Sooriyabandara was approved as a substitute by the match referee after senior batter Dinesh Chandimal was ruled out of the Test after suffering an injury during fielding on Day 4 of the match on Tuesday.

In the fourth over of India’s second innings, Chandimal covered ground from deep midwicket to deep square leg and dived to stop KL Rahul’s shot. While he successfully saved two runs, he took a rough fall, twisting his neck and shoulder awkwardly beneath him as he tumbled. He was subsequently taken for scans.