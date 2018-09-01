Sri Lanka announce Asia Cup squad, Lasith Malinga recalled

Lasith Malinga last played for Sri Lanka in September 2017. (Source: AP) Lasith Malinga last played for Sri Lanka in September 2017. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announce their 16-ma squad for the upcoming Asia Cup tournament on Saturday. The most noticeable inclusion was that of veteran fast bowler Lasith Malinga, who returns after a year in limbo.

35-year-old Malinga had made his last ODI appearance in September 2017 against India in Colombo when he took just one wicket for 35 runs. Sri Lanka lost the match by six wickets.

Since then Malinga remained out of reackoning and injuries also hampered his progress. However, he was impressive during an ongoing domestic T20 series and thereby found a spot in the Lankan side for the trip to UAE in two weeks.

Sri Lanka squad: Angelo Mathews (Captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhanajaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera and Lasith Malinga.

Earlier Bangladesh had also announced their Bangladesh 15-man squad. Bangladesh dropped Sabbir Rahman and Anamul Haque from their team.

Bangladesh Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (Capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Kumar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mosaddek Hossain, Nazmul Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman and Abu Haider.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are in Pool B along with Afghanistan.

