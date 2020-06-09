Sri Lanka offer to host Asia Cup as decision still remains on hold

The Asia Cup is scheduled to take place in September this year. (Source: File Photo) The Asia Cup is scheduled to take place in September this year. (Source: File Photo)

As the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) deferred a decision on this year’s Asia Cup T20, Sri Lanka Cricket have come forward offering to host the event amid speculations that the tournament might be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Asia Cup is scheduled to take place in September with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) bearing the responsibility of hosting it. But, it looks set to be shifted to another country considering that India would not travel to Pakistan.

Sri Lanka Cricket chief Shammi Silva has claimed that both the PCB and the ACC are in agreement with their proposal.

“We had a discussion with Pakistan Cricket Board and they have already agreed to our hosting this edition due to the present world situation,” Shammi Silva was quoted as saying by Ceylon Today.

“We had an online ACC meeting and they basically gave us the green light to host the tournament.”

It is understood that the ACC will wait for the ICC’s decision on the T20 World Cup in Australia (October-November) before taking a call on the Asia Cup.

“…the Board emphasised on the importance of holding the Asia Cup 2020. In light of the impact and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, possible venue options for the Asia Cup 2020 were discussed and it was decided to take the final decision in due course,” an ACC press release stated after the meeting on Monday.

The ACC board meeting was chaired by Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan Papon and it was the first continental meeting attended by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (board member) and secretary Jay Shah (ex-officio).

(with PTI inputs)

