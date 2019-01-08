Sri Lanka announce Test squad for Australia series, Kusal Perera included

Sri Lanka’ national selectors announced the in the 16-man squad for the Test series in Australia on Monday. Kusal Perera has been recalled to the national team for the upcoming series which begins on 24 January in Brisbane. Perera has struggled to cement his place in the longer format of the game but a century against New Zealand in the recently-concluded ODI series might have titled the balance in his favour.

Kusal Perera, who has played 13 Tests for Sri Lanka, replaces the injured Angelo Mathews. Sri Lanka also dropped Danushka Gunathilaka from the squad, while Dinesh Chandimal will continue to lead the Test side with opener Dimuth Karunaratne as his deputy.

The ODI series did not pan out positively for the Islanders as they were demolished 3-0 by the Kiwis. Skipper Lasith Malinga expressed regret and said, “We need to improve our middle order batting before the World Cup. I think our players will learn from their mistakes before the next tournament. Thisara has done a good job but we need to improve our bowling, especially in the last 15 overs. I am enjoying my captaincy, that’s the way to go ahead by sharing my ideas with the youngsters.”

Australia are reportedly set to announce their squad on Wednesday. The first Test will be played from January 24 to 28 at the Gabba in Brisbane, followed by the second and final Test from February 1 to 5 in Canberra.

Sri Lanka squad: Dinesh Chandimal(C), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dilruwan Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, , Nuwan Pradeep, Dimuth Karunaratne