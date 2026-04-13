SRH vs RR Toss Updates, IPL 2026: Will coin flip favour Ishan Kishan or Riyan Parag in Hyderabad?

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IPL 2026 Today Match, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Toss Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on a high-flying Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad with the Powerplays set to be in keen focus with two star pairings going up against each other.
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026
As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal pad up for RR, the coin flip is going to be an interesting factor, given that the home side boasts the association of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head at the top.
Toss: To be announced at 7 PM IST
Here’s how the Toss played its part last year for the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Uppal Stadium
Sunrisers Hyderabad at home in IPL 2025
SRH played six times last season in Hyderabad and had a dismal record, winning just one of those matches. Moreover, they never won the toss even once. Their inability to cash in on tbeir home matches was a big reason as to why they fell so far off the pace in the race for the playoffs.
They won the second of those matches against the first of those matches against the Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs, with Ishan Kishan scoring an unbeaten 106 in 47 balls in his very first match for the franchise. That helped them blaze their way to a score of 286/6 and it had looked like they would continue from where they left off previous season. Instead, it turned out to be a false dawn.
Tosses won at home: 0; Matches won at home: 1
RR in away matches in IPL 2025
During a barren run last year, Rajasthan Royals had the favour of the coin toss on five of the seven matches. However, RR could barely make any progress with it, dropping all five matches across different venues. In the two games on the road where the coin flip, RR held an equally unpredictable record with one win and one loss.
Tosses won away from home: 5/7; Matches won: 0/5
Matches Won after Toss loss away: 1/2; Batting 1st: 1/1; Batting 2nd: 0/1
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis, David Payne, Zeeshan Ansari, Brydon Carse, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.