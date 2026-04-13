SRH vs RR Toss Updates, IPL 2026: Will coin flip favour Ishan Kishan or Riyan Parag in Hyderabad?

IPL 2026 Today Match, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Toss Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on a high-flying Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad with the Powerplays set to be in keen focus with two star pairings going up against each other.

SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026

As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal pad up for RR, the coin flip is going to be an interesting factor, given that the home side boasts the association of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head at the top.

SRH vs RR Toss Updates, IPL 2026 match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Toss: To be announced at 7 PM IST

Here’s how the Toss played its part last year for the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Uppal Stadium