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SRH vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Battle of openers as Sunrisers face Rajasthan in knockout clash

Follow SRH vs RR LIVE score and updates from the IPL 2026 Eliminator in Mullanpur. Get playing XI, pitch report, toss updates, wickets, highlights and key moments.

SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will play his first IPL Playoffs match in Mullanpur. (CREIMAS)SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will play his first IPL Playoffs match in Mullanpur. (CREIMAS)

SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 Eliminator at Mullanpur in a high-stakes knockout clash. Follow the SRH vs RR live score, toss updates, playing XI, pitch report, commentary and match highlights here. The winner of the match will advance to the Qualifier 2 match against Gujarat Titans (GT). 

SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator Full Live Scorecard

Brace yourselves for high-octane action in Mullanpur this evening as two of the IPL’s fastest-ever opening combinations go up against each other in a knockout clash. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have set the tournament on fire since 2024 and in less than two seasons, Yashasvi Jaiswal and the prodigious Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have emerged as a marauding wave that has matched up to the SRH openers. The two pairs are the only opening combinations that have plundered more than 12 runs per over over a considerable number of matches.

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Key players to watch out for:

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) – 583 runs in 14 innings; Jofra Archer (RR) – 21 wickets in 14 matches

Abhishek Sharma (SRH) – 563 runs in 14 innings; Eshaan Malinga (SRH) – 19 wickets in 14 matches

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Live Updates
May 27, 2026 04:11 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Jai-Soorya vs Travi-shek

Travis Head-Abhishek Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal-Vaibhav Sooryavanshi rank as the fastest-ever opening pairs in IPL history, among all combinations who have appeared together in at least 20 innings.

Here's how they have fared

Head and Abhishek -- Runs: 1800, Innings: 39; AVE: 47.36; Run rate: 12.38; 100s - 6; 50s - 8

Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi-- Runs: 1044, Innings: 21; AVE: 49.71; Run rate: 11.97; 100s - 1; 50s - 9

May 27, 2026 04:02 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Can Sooryavanshi pass the mighty Gayle?

STAT ALERT

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has smashed a whopping 53 sixes in 13 innings this season and is only six sixes away from equalling Chris Gayle's all-time IPL record - at 59 sixes from 2012. He had smashed 12 off the SRH bowlers in their last meeting. Can Sooryavanshi light up Mullanpur and create a whole new IPL benchmark?

May 27, 2026 04:02 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Match squads

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Vignesh Puthur.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar

May 27, 2026 04:02 PM IST
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Welcome

Sunrisers Hyderabad nearly maxxed their batting potential in their final league-stage game against RCB. The result was a 55-run victory and yet it wasn't enough to gain them the cushion of a Qualifier 1 spot. Starting the season with a rut of defeats, the Orange Army have surged to power on the back of their vaunted top order firing in unison and an unlikely seam attack gaining deadly capacities. A fledgling Rajasthan Royals have glimpsed those very attributes in parts, but that may not be enough to see past the SRH outfit tonight, a team that they edged past any time in the last four years.

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