SRH vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Battle of openers as Sunrisers face Rajasthan in knockout clash

SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 Eliminator at Mullanpur in a high-stakes knockout clash. Follow the SRH vs RR live score, toss updates, playing XI, pitch report, commentary and match highlights here. The winner of the match will advance to the Qualifier 2 match against Gujarat Titans (GT).

SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator Full Live Scorecard

Brace yourselves for high-octane action in Mullanpur this evening as two of the IPL’s fastest-ever opening combinations go up against each other in a knockout clash. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have set the tournament on fire since 2024 and in less than two seasons, Yashasvi Jaiswal and the prodigious Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have emerged as a marauding wave that has matched up to the SRH openers. The two pairs are the only opening combinations that have plundered more than 12 runs per over over a considerable number of matches.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) – 583 runs in 14 innings; Jofra Archer (RR) – 21 wickets in 14 matches

Abhishek Sharma (SRH) – 563 runs in 14 innings; Eshaan Malinga (SRH) – 19 wickets in 14 matches

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