IPL 2026, SRH vs RR Playing 11 Today Match LIVE: Will Sunrisers Hyderabad look to ring in few changes in bowling attack vs Rajasthan Royals?

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IPL 2026 , Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Playing 11, Squad LIVE: Two of the most destructive pairings will be in action against one another as Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal-Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head will come face to face at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday.
Rajasthan, however, will be licking their lips as a batting lineup consisting of Sooryavanshi, Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer will be looking to take advantage of a relatively weak Hyderabad bowling lineup. In that case, Hyderabad might be looking to bring in Brydon Carse, if fit, into the lineup which had failed to defend 219 runs vs Punjab Kings.
Rajasthan, meanwhile, have no reason to change their team which have been firing on all cylinders and will be hoping to keep their unbeaten run intact against Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c)(wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga
Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferriera, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis, David Payne, Zeeshan Ansari, Brydon Carse, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.