IPL 2026, SRH vs RR Playing 11 Today Match LIVE: Will Sunrisers Hyderabad look to ring in few changes in bowling attack vs Rajasthan Royals?

IPL 2026 , Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Playing 11, Squad LIVE: Two of the most destructive pairings will be in action against one another as Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal-Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head will come face to face at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday.

Rajasthan, however, will be licking their lips as a batting lineup consisting of Sooryavanshi, Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer will be looking to take advantage of a relatively weak Hyderabad bowling lineup. In that case, Hyderabad might be looking to bring in Brydon Carse, if fit, into the lineup which had failed to defend 219 runs vs Punjab Kings.