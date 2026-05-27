SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator Playing 11 Today Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI, Squad & Players List

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Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2026 Eliminator Playing 11, Squad, Captain & Players List Today Match Updates: Rajasthan Royals face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator of the 2026 Indian Premier League in Mullanpur on Wednesday. Both sides possess explosive opening batters but while Sunrisers Hyderabad possess a pace attack that has proved to be a many-headed Hydra, Rajasthan Royals’ fortunes in that department has been largely dependent on how good a day Jofra Archer is having.
RR are also nursing a few injuries, most prominently captain Riyan Parag and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. They would be hoping Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal, or at least either one of them, can get them off to a flying start while Archer picks a few early wickets, which was crucial for their win over Mumbai Indians that confirmed a spot in the playoffs for them.
Nandre Burger and Brijesh Sharma too have been impressive in patches, operating in all phases of the game. Young leg-spinner Yash Raj Punja has emerged as the lead spinner ahead of Ravi Bishnoi in his debut IPL season while veteran Jadeja needs to do more with both the bat and ball. The SRH bowling lineup has their work cut out for them against who possess some of the most dangerous batters in the league in Abhishek Sharma (563 runs), Travis Head (393) and Ishan Kishan (569) and Henrich Klaasen (606).
SRH Predicted XII: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel/Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain
RR Predicted XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag ( c ), Dasun Shanaka, Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer, Shubham Dubey, Ravindra Jadeja/Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Vignesh Puthur
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.