SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator Playing 11 Today Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI, Squad & Players List

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2026 Eliminator Playing 11, Squad, Captain & Players List Today Match Updates: Rajasthan Royals face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator of the 2026 Indian Premier League in Mullanpur on Wednesday. Both sides possess explosive opening batters but while Sunrisers Hyderabad possess a pace attack that has proved to be a many-headed Hydra, Rajasthan Royals’ fortunes in that department has been largely dependent on how good a day Jofra Archer is having.

RR are also nursing a few injuries, most prominently captain Riyan Parag and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. They would be hoping Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal, or at least either one of them, can get them off to a flying start while Archer picks a few early wickets, which was crucial for their win over Mumbai Indians that confirmed a spot in the playoffs for them.