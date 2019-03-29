SRH vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals seek first win

IPL 2019, SRH vs RR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals got their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign going with defeats. Today, as they square off in Hyderabad, one team will have a win next to their name while the other will join Royal Challengers Bangalore with two defeats in two matches.

Both looked like they were headed towards a win in their opener or at least had a decent grip of things but both let go of it to go down. SRH were beaten by KKR’s Andre Russell’s thundering strikes late on while a dubious Mankading dismissal saw RR lose control of their chase. After the controversial dismissal, RR lost seven wickets for 16 runs to fall short by 14 runs.