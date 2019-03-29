SRH vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals seek first win

IPL 2019, SRH vs RR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals got their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign going with defeats. Today, as they square off in Hyderabad, one team will have a win next to their name while the other will join Royal Challengers Bangalore with two defeats in two matches.
Both looked like they were headed towards a win in their opener or at least had a decent grip of things but both let go of it to go down. SRH were beaten by KKR’s Andre Russell’s thundering strikes late on while a dubious Mankading dismissal saw RR lose control of their chase. After the controversial dismissal, RR lost seven wickets for 16 runs to fall short by 14 runs.
Last night in the IPL
Controversies continued to persist in the first week of IPL 2019. Jasprit Bumrah was stingy with runs - again but it was the last ball of the match that gathered most attention. Lasith Malinga overstepped on the last ball and it wasn't spotted resulting in a six run win for MI against RCB. [More from the Chinnaswamy Stadium]
SRH vs RR
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL fixture between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad. Both teams got going on a losing note from a position of comfort. A win tonight will certainly help their cause while a defeat would put them alongside RCB with two defeats in two matches.