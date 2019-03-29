Toggle Menu
SRH vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals seek first winhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/srh-vs-rr-buildup-ipl-2019-live-updates-5648243/

SRH vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals seek first win

IPL 2019, SRH vs RR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad host Rajasthan Royals in the eighth match of the Indian Premier League. 

SRH vs RR Live Updates
IPL 2019 Match 8, SRH vs RR LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Rajasthan Royals in Match 8 of IPL. (Source: PTI)

IPL 2019, SRH vs RR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals got their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign going with defeats. Today, as they square off in Hyderabad, one team will have a win next to their name while the other will join Royal Challengers Bangalore with two defeats in two matches.

Both looked like they were headed towards a win in their opener or at least had a decent grip of things but both let go of it to go down. SRH were beaten by KKR’s Andre Russell’s thundering strikes late on while a dubious Mankading dismissal saw RR lose control of their chase. After the controversial dismissal, RR lost seven wickets for 16 runs to fall short by 14 runs.

Live Blog

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Playing XI Live Updates:

Last night in the IPL

Controversies continued to persist in the first week of IPL 2019. Jasprit Bumrah was stingy with runs - again but it was the last ball of the match that gathered most attention. Lasith Malinga overstepped on the last ball and it wasn't spotted resulting in a six run win for MI against RCB. [More from the Chinnaswamy Stadium]

SRH vs RR

Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL fixture between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad. Both teams got going on a losing note from a position of comfort. A win tonight will certainly help their cause while a defeat would put them alongside RCB with two defeats in two matches.

SQUADS: 
Sunrisers Hyderabad (From): David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
Rajasthan Royals (From): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sanju Samson, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Stuart Binny, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Pakistan vs Australia: Pat Cummins cuts short UAE tour to rest ahead of World Cup
2 Mohammad Hafeez undergoes second surgery, World Cup selection in danger
3 IPL 2019, RCB vs MI Highlights: Mumbai Indians register first win, beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six runs