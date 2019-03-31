Toggle Menu
SRH vs RCB, CSK vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Bangalore, Rajasthan eye first wins

IPL 2019, SRH vs RCB, CSK vs RR Playing 11 LIVE: Virat Kohli & Co. at a training session. (PTI)

Later, Chennai Super Kings will host Rajasthan Royals in their second home game of the season. RR are also without a win so far, and would hope to change the fortunes when facing off against the defending champions. Catch all the action as we build-up to today’s double header.

Live Blog

How Rashid Khan prepares for the match?

He chills in the water!!

Shane Watson speaks

Here is what Shane Watson feels about the encounter against Rajasthan, his previous side:

IPL results yesterday

IPL saw its first Super over of the season during clash between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals. Eventually it was Kagiso Rabada who took DC to  a win. READ MORE

In the other game, KL Rahul roared back to form, scoring an unbeaten 71 in 57 balls to help KXIP to an 8-wicket win against Mumbai Indians. READ MORE

Hello and welcome to our live blog on the build-up to today's doubleheader. It is yet another Super Sunday in IPL. Tonight fixtures will be:

1) Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

2) Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Chennai Super Kings (From): Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

Rajasthan Royals (From): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sanju Samson, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Stuart Binny, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun

Royal Challengers Bangalore (From): Parthiv Patel(w), Moeen Ali, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhomme, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Akshdeep Nath, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee

Sunrisers Hyderabad (From): David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson(c), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

