SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match: Nitish Kumar Reddy set to return for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings in game 49 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Both teams coming into the contest have lost their previous encounters.

Sunrisers were flying high before losing to the Kolkata Knight Riders. The hosts for tomorrow will be hoping that it is a blip rather than the start of a slump at this stage of the tournament. The batting did not put enough on the board, and the bowling could not create much pressure. Praful Hinge is one bowling option SRH will be looking at for tomorrow’s game.