SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match: Nitish Kumar Reddy set to return for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: The Indian Express gives the predicted XII for both sides between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings

By: Sports Desk
2 min readMay 6, 2026 11:00 AM IST
SRH vs PBKSSRH vs PBKS Playing 11: Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Punjab Kings. (FILE photo)
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Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings in game 49 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Both teams coming into the contest have lost their previous encounters.

Sunrisers were flying high before losing to the Kolkata Knight Riders. The hosts for tomorrow will be hoping that it is a blip rather than the start of a slump at this stage of the tournament. The batting did not put enough on the board, and the bowling could not create much pressure. Praful Hinge is one bowling option SRH will be looking at for tomorrow’s game.

As per Punjab Kings, their campaign was cruising and out of nowhere, they have faced defeats and are in a bit of a downward spiral. Their combination, be it with the ball or bat, has been quite fixed. Given the way their campaign has started to stutter a bit, it might be time they look at the bench for a few underperforming players.

Predicted XII

SRH predicted XII: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga

PBKS predicted XII: Prabhsimran Singh(wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Squads:

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Musheer Khan, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Shashank Singh, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge, Harsh Dubey, Liam Livingstone, Sakib Hussain, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Gerald Coetzee, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar

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