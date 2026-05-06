IPL 2026 SRH vs PBKS Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Punjab, Sunrisers push for top spot in Hyderabad

IPL 2026 SRH vs PBKS Live Cricket Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Playing 11 Today Match Updates: The last time Sunrisers and Punjab locked horns in the league stage, the Orange Army was far from the cohesive unit that they have since emerged to produce in the subsequent days. Despite the limited resources on the bowling front, SRH have rebounded with new stars emerging on the park. In the likes of Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga and a rejuvenated Nitish Kumar Reddy, the SRH bowling group has begun to complement the power-packed batting order. Defeats were progressively flipped by strong performances, and with the return of Pat Cummins, SRH look poised to slot themselves in the top four.

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While Shreyas Iyer’s men rocked the party in Mullanpur last month, the 2025 runners-up have themselves hit a wall with two successive defeats now. On a potentially high-scoring flatbed in Hyderabad, things could heat up considerably as both teams prepare for a decisive push towards the Playoffs.

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Live Updates May 6, 2026 03:51 PM IST SRH vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Squads Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Musheer Khan, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Shashank Singh, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge, Harsh Dubey, Liam Livingstone, Sakib Hussain, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Gerald Coetzee, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kuma May 6, 2026 03:37 PM IST SRH vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Welcome Hello and welcome to match 49 of the IPL 2026. Two high-flying teams go up against one another as they prepare for that decisive leap towards the Playoffs. But both SRH and PBKS have hit a snag in recent outings. As only a point separates the top five sides so far, every win will be crucial, even while Sunrisers and Punjab are finding themselves in comfortable positions.