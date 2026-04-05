SRH vs LSG Today Match Toss Updates, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant wins toss and Lucknow bowl first in Hyderabad

SRH vs LSG Today Match Toss Updates: Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to bowl first against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium un Uppal, Hyderabad. The two sides go into this match on the back of contrasting results. While SRH’s batting lineup fired in both matches they have played thus far, their bowlers found their groove in their last match and they beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs.

LSG, on the other hand, have played just one match, which lost by six wickets to Delhi Capitals, and this was followed by a lot of noise on social media that has done them no favours. They have an extremely talented batting lineup but it failed to fire in that game, with the tactic of shaking up a top order combination which had worked well for them last year raising eyebrows. Fingers were especially pointed at captain Rishabh Pant promoting himself to the top of the order, thus breaking the opening combination of Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh which had worked wonders for them last season. They had also chosen to leave out Digvesh Rathi without explanation and then went with a makeshift spinner in Shahbaz Ahmed.