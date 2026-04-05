SRH vs LSG Today Match Toss Updates, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant wins toss and Lucknow bowl first in Hyderabad

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SRH vs LSG Today Match Toss Updates: Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to bowl first against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium un Uppal, Hyderabad. The two sides go into this match on the back of contrasting results. While SRH’s batting lineup fired in both matches they have played thus far, their bowlers found their groove in their last match and they beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs.
LSG, on the other hand, have played just one match, which lost by six wickets to Delhi Capitals, and this was followed by a lot of noise on social media that has done them no favours. They have an extremely talented batting lineup but it failed to fire in that game, with the tactic of shaking up a top order combination which had worked well for them last year raising eyebrows. Fingers were especially pointed at captain Rishabh Pant promoting himself to the top of the order, thus breaking the opening combination of Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh which had worked wonders for them last season. They had also chosen to leave out Digvesh Rathi without explanation and then went with a makeshift spinner in Shahbaz Ahmed.
Here’s how the Toss played its part last year for the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Uppal Stadium
Sunrisers Hyderabad at home in IPL 2025
SRH played six times at home last season and had a dismal record, winning just one of those matches. Moreover, they never won the toss even once. Their inability to cash in on tbeir home matches was a big reason as to why they fell so far off the pace in the race for the playoffs. SRH played six matches at the Uppal stadium last year. They won the second of those matches against the first of those matches against the Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs, with Ishan Kishan scoring an unbeaten 106 in 47 balls in his very first match for the franchise. That helped them blaze their way to a score of 286/6 and it had looked like they would continue from where they left off previous season. Instead, it turned out to be a false dawn.
Tosses won:0 Matches won: 1
Lucknow Super Giants away from home in IPL 2025
LSG’s story was similar to SRH last season. They had a decent reason away from home and it was their disastrous home form, coupled with new captain Pant being unable to find any kind of momentum, that was their undoing. Of the seven matches they played away from home last season, LSG won five and they won tosses in four of those.
Tosses won: 4 Matches won: 5
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