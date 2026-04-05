SRH vs LSG Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: All eyes on Digvesh Rathi and Abhishek Sharma as spinner returns for Lucknow

IPL 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Playing 11 Today Match, Full Squad: Lucknow Super Giants’s batting unit will be under scrutiny as they seek their first win of the season against the dangerous Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH’s famously explosive batting lineup has fired in both matches they played thus far. While their bowlers struggled in the first game, which led to them failing to defend a 200-plus target, they stepped up in the second and they now come into this match brimming with confidence.

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SRH hammered 226/8 to crush Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs at Eden Gardens in their last match. Returning to Uppal, where conditions are expected to favour strokeplay in an afternoon game, only adds to the challenge for LSG. The Justin Langer-coached LSG boasts a formidable batting line-up featuring Australia T20 skipper Mitchell Marsh, South Africa’s Aiden Markram, captain Rishabh Pant and the explosive Nicholas Pooran.