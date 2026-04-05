SRH vs LSG Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: All eyes on Digvesh Rathi and Abhishek Sharma as spinner returns for Lucknow

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
IPL 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Playing 11 Today Match, Full Squad: Lucknow Super Giants’s batting unit will be under scrutiny as they seek their first win of the season against the dangerous Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH’s famously explosive batting lineup has fired in both matches they played thus far. While their bowlers struggled in the first game, which led to them failing to defend a 200-plus target, they stepped up in the second and they now come into this match brimming with confidence.
SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE: WATCH HERE
SRH hammered 226/8 to crush Kolkata Knight Riders by 65 runs at Eden Gardens in their last match. Returning to Uppal, where conditions are expected to favour strokeplay in an afternoon game, only adds to the challenge for LSG. The Justin Langer-coached LSG boasts a formidable batting line-up featuring Australia T20 skipper Mitchell Marsh, South Africa’s Aiden Markram, captain Rishabh Pant and the explosive Nicholas Pooran.
However, their collapse for 141 in less than 19 overs in their IPL opener against Delhi Capitals at their home venue in Ekana exposed glaring issues.
Tactical tinkering also backfired as LSG moved away from their settled opening pair of Marsh and Markram, promoting India’s out-of-favour keeper-batter Pant to the top. Pant managed just seven before being run out, reigniting the debate over his ideal batting position.
The bowling unit was their biggest plus. Mohammed Shami turned back the clock with a vintage new-ball spell alongside young pacer Prince Yadav, as the duo reduced Delhi to 26/4 inside the power play in their last outing. But LSG failed to sustain the pressure in the middle overs, and another tactical call — leaving out mystery leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi, their leading wicket-taker (14) last season — came under scrutiny. On what is expected to be a flat Uppal surface, it remains to be seen whether LSG persist without a frontline wrist-spinner.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C, WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Brydon Carse.
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C, WK), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammad Shami, Anrich Nortje, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Digvesh Rathi
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Matthew Breetzke, Josh Inglis, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari, Arjun Tendulkar, Manimaran Siddharth, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, David Payne, Harshal Patel, Liam Livingstone, Eshan Malinga, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.