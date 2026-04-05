SRH vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant’s fighting 68* takes LSG home in a tense run-chase

Meanwhile in Bengaluru, Ruturaj has won the toss and CSK will be bowling first against a red-hot RCB.
SRH vs LSH IPL 2026 Highlights: Skipper Rishabh Pant (68 not out) produced a captain’s knock after pacer Mohammed Shami weaved his magic, leading Lucknow Super Giants to a tense five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here on Sunday. Shami (2/9) struck early blows, dismissing the opening duo of Abhishek Sharma (0) and Travis Head (7), which was crucial in restricting SRH to 156 for nine. Heinrich Klaasen (62 off 41 balls) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (56 off 33 balls) shared a 116-run stand for the fifth wicket to take SRH to a decent total. Aiden Markram (45) and Pant resisted the SRH attack, especially the skipper playing responsibly, shunning his natural aggressive instinct.
SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 – Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: Watch Here
Led by Ishan Kishan in the absence of the injured Pat Cummins, SRH bounced back from their tournament-opening loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens by 65 runs. Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants suffered a heavy loss to Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. After this match, both teams are on two points each now.
SRH vs LSG Squad for IPL 2026
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Ishan Kishan (C & WK), Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Shivam Mavi, Smaran Ravichandran, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, David Payne, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Krains Fuletra, Amit Kumar, Onkar Tarmale, Shivang Kumar.
Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Arjun Sachin Tendulkar, Mayank Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Josh Inglis, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Mukul Choudhary.
Sunrisers Hyderabad156/9 (20.0)
Lucknow Super Giants160/5 (19.5)
Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets
SCROLL DOWN FOR RECAP OF SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 MATCH
Smiles for Rishabh Pant and LSG. Is this the knock that leads Pant to a big IPL season? He lies down on his back at the end of handshakes. Tired, relieved.
LSG win by 5 wickets
RISHABH PANT GOES OVER MID OFF! A four to finish things off. After a couple of dot balls, hits a third boundary in the over and takes LSG past the finish line.
It wasn't always pretty on what turned out to be a tricky chase but Pant takes his side past the finish line. A 50-ball 68* and he hit the big shots at crunch moments.
THAT IS SUCH A RISHABH SHOT! Short ball from JD and Pant sways away and swats it away past mid off. What an extraordinary shot. 1 off 4 now.
Over 19.1: What a shot. Full from Unadkat, and Pant has smashed this down the ground for a four. Hit like an arrow. Long on couldn't get around to it.
UNADKAT TO BOWL THE LAST OVER!
Pant on strike. The pressure on!
The Harshal Patel dipping full tosses have worked a treat for SRH here! Last ball, Mukul is given out LBW but he reviews it and overturns the decision. But the moment it was given out, it was a dot ball anyway.
FOUR RUNS IN THAT OVER! Terrific from Harshal and LSG need 9 off 6. How on earth did we get here in this match?
HALF CENTURY! It's been a tough old grind for Rishabh Pant, but he gets to the milestone, but more crucially a boundary down the ground to reduce the pressure. A 43-ball 53 and spoils what was otherwise a really good over.
13 off 12 needed.
WELL WELL WELL! Is there life in this yet? Rishabh tied down for a couple of dot balls at the start of this over, then gets off strike. And Harsh gets the wicket off the fourth ball, as Samad tried to go big down the ground. Caught at long off.
Getting tense, again.
Abdul Samad c Liam Livingstone b Harsh Dubey 16 (12 balls)
Another good over for LSG as Samad takes on Malinga and hits a couple of crucial boundaries. First one smashed down the ground and nearly took out Pant at the non-striker's. Then plays a nice cut over point.
A much-needed over for LSG. A much-needed over for Pant. Unadkat concedes 14, a couple of fours for the LSG skipper down the leg side. First, an awkward pull and then a lovely flick of the wrists. Pant inches closer to a fifty, LSG close in on the win.
Pant on 36 off 34...
Tight over from Malinga, no boundaries in that over as SRH continue to keep the pressure up. Who would have thought we'd be heading for a tight finish when SRH were 35/4 after 10 overs in their batting innings?
Final timeout. And there is a lot to talk about.
That is another terrific over from Shivang and he finishes with 1/30 off his four overs. Samad is the new batter in and he joins Rishabh who nearly chipped one back to the bowler in that over.
This LSG run-chase has gotten stuck all of a sudden. 49 needed off 6 overs.
NICKY P, where are you off to? What a bizarre, bizarre dismissal. Pooran sweeps Shivang, it hits the pitch close to the leg stump and goes on the bounce to Ishan. He gathers the ball and whips the bails off, while Pooran had no idea where the ball was and started to run. That is utterly remarkable!
Nicholas Pooran run out (Ishan Kishan) 1 (4 balls)
WICKET! Badoni is stumped as Harsh Dubey provides SRH a breakthrough. The batter came down the track and Dubey saw it early and fired one fast and wide. Terrific work from Ishan too, to read that play.
Ayush Badoni st Ishan Kishan b Harsh Dubey 12 (9 balls)
There is some momentum for Rishabh Pant. Takes on Shivang, first a crisply hit lofted cover drive for four and then picks up the wrong 'un and pulls it away through square leg. The LSG captain has spent enough time in the middle, and his side needs more of this as they should try and chase this quickly.
A four for Badoni, who is LSG's Impact Sub, by the way, just confirming what we had suspected a while back anyway. Pant still struggling for any sense of timing.
The at-this-stage comparison will feel a bit silly at this point. LSG are 81/2, SRH were 35/4.
A big moment for Shivang! The big wicket of Markram for SRH. Lofted down the ground, and it is not timed well enough, easy catch at long off. Markram gone and now Pant really has to get a move on, he is going at 100 SR. Badoni is the new batter in.
Aiden Markram c Liam Livingstone b Shivang Kumar 45 (27 balls)
That is a very shaky over from Pant, he is looking to force his way into some form but mishitting and getting away with it. First, a poorly timed shot just clears mid off, Livingstone should have done better there. Then a diving effort by Shivang at deep fine leg, evades his outstretched right hand and goes for four.
Markram is looking in fantastic touch here, another lovely drive down the ground as he takes on Shivang. But apart from that, it was a probing over from the rookie left-arm wrist spinner.
Time for a timeout, and SRH need something special to turn this around.
LSG need just 90 off 12 overs.
A steady 7th over as Harshal concedes just four in that over.
Leftie wristie Shivang up next.
BIG OVER! And LSG have taken a big step towards a win in this batting powerplay. Two fours and six for Markram in that Unadkat over, a delightful lofted cover drive to start things off, then a straight drive off a ball that was dipping on him. Last ball, slower bouncer, slammed over square leg.
SRH staring at potentially a big defeat if Markram keeps going this way.
Four and out! Marsh seemed to be getting into his groove with a four past mid off but goes for another big one and holes out in the deep square leg. Rishabh Pant is the new man in.
Mitchell Marsh c Nitish Kumar Reddy b Eshan Malinga 14 (12 balls)
Firstly, the skillset. But also, the conditions. It's quite a stark difference to the start LSG had with the ball compared to SRH now. Shami and Prince got some lovely movement with seam positions, nothing of note for Reddy or Unadkat here. Markram latches onto a length ball, back leg off the turf for a stunning shot over midwicket. SIX!
Harsh Dubey continues and Markram goes downtown for a lofted four down the ground. This is a solid start from LSG, as tbey have reverted to an opening pair that had so much success last season. You have to wonder why they changed it last match to make Rishabh Pant open.
Unadkat into the attack now, just one over for Nitish.
Nitish Reddy introduced early as he gets ready to bowl the second over. Gets a bit of movement off the surface which gets the under-edge of Marsh's bat to get a single. Markram goes hard in the next delivery as the shot goes just over the fielder at deep midwicket for a four!! Follows that up with another boundary, this time through the covers. And the over ends with Marsh just slamming the last ball for boundary number 3 of this over.
LSG 16/0 after 2 overs
Change in the opening partnership as they go back to type as Aiden Markram and Mitch Marsh walk out. Harsh Dubey with the new ball and starts by yielding 2 singles which is followed by back to back dots. Nothing off the next couple of deliveries as well
LSG 2/0 after 1 over
From 26/4 to 156/9, that's a good recovery, thanks to Nitish and Klaasen.
But the wicket did get better to bat on compared to the start so perhaps LSG should consider this a fairly easy chase.
Harshal hits a four first ball and then is run out off the last ball of the innings trying to sneak a bye. Aniket Verma didn't quite get his timing right in the last couple of overs, SRH would have loved at least one six from their finisher. But this is a solid recovery from 35/4 after 10 overs, SRH managed 121 in the last 10 overs.
Harshal Patel run out (Rishabh Pant) 4 (2 balls)
FOUR AND OUT! Prince tried a yorker but it was a low full toss and Shivang did well to get around to it and scoop it over short fine for a four. But next ball, Prince nails his yorker and Shivang's stumps take a walk.
Shivang Kumar b Prince Yadav 5 (4 balls)
What a superb 19th over by Avesh. Started with two wickets and kept things tight after that as well. 160 looked on the cards when Nitish and Klaasen were going.
Oh dear. The crowd is silenced again! Harsh Dubey is out for a first-ball duck as SRH lose three quick wickets. Bowled by Avesh Khan and the pacer is on a hat-trick.
Harsh Dubey b Avesh Khan 0 (1 ball)
Spider-Pant! Another fine catch by the LSG skipper today as he dives full stretch to his right and takes a stunner to dismiss Klaasen. He went for that reverse scoop against Avesh but didn't get the eleveation.
Heinrich Klaasen c Rishabh Pant b Avesh Khan 62 (41 balls)
1/29 for Siddharth, it's been a good outing for him. The last ball was nearly 115kph! For a spinner.
End of a fabulous counterattack. Nitish frees his arms again but this time finds the fielder at deep cover. Siddharth's wide outside off tactic pays off.
Nitish Kumar Reddy c Prince Yadav b Siddharth 56 (33 balls)
A 30-ball half century for Nitish Reddy! What an innings this has been. He celebrates with the Pushpa signal. And then at the end of that over, smashes a six over cover! That was some shot.
88 runs in the last 6 overs. Nearly 15 runs an over!
A 33-ball half century for Heinrich Klaasen and he gets there with a single at the end of the 16th over as the orange army stands up and applauds. There was another six at the start of that Prince over, a casual drive down the ground that just carried all the way.
Time for another timeout and it's been a whirlwind few minutes in Hyderabad. Breather needed!
THREE SIXES IN THAT OVER! This feels like a different match to the one we were watching before. Nitish Reddy has smashed Digvesh Rathi for three massive hits in that over, the first two back-to-back and then one off the last ball. Clean hitting through the line.
WHAT AN OVER! What batting from Klaasen! He gets a new bat just before the Avesh over started. And boy did the new bat do wonders for him! Four fours. Swatted over cover. Then the most delightful punch through extra cover. Another through cover and then through midwicket.
DROPPED! Mukul puts Klaasen down at deep midwicket. Not an easy chance but having covered good ground and gotten to the ball in full, he should have done better. Seems to have been blinded by the sunlight in his face there. Nitish, meanwhile, is in a zone now as he started the over with a nice inside out lofted drive for four.
IMPACT SUB: Shami off, Ayush Badoni on.
Well, well. 35 runs in the first 10 overs. 30 runs in the next two! 14 from this Rathi over as Nitish hits a couple of boundaries, one down the ground and another nicely cut behind point. Some good running between the wickets too in that over.
16 runs in that over.
Can SRH carry this momentum? Digvesh comes back.
Nearly half the total runs SRH had scored so far in the match in 10 overs, come in the 11th over. Prince goes into the slot and Nitish smashes one over long off for his first six. That was so cleanly struck. Later in the over, Prince misses the length again and bowls a full toss, and Klaasen got a hold of that over midwicket for another six.
Crowd come alive again.
Not sure why, but there is a hold up over some substitution. But we are underway again with Prince Yadav.
Oh a chance... but a really tough one. Siddharth darts one in and Klaasen gets an under-edge as he tried to cut the ball. It squeaks through the legs of a crouched Pant. Actually harsh to call that a chance. Goes for three. Just four from that over as Siddharth keeps things fast and tight.
Halfway stage and the score is 35/4. Would you believe it had we said at the start?
Shami comes back to finish his spell and it is another fabulous over. Bowled a lovely yorker that Nitish Reddy, the new batter, just about kept out. What a day for him against his former employers, 2/9 from his four overs.
Time for a timeout.
WHAT A CATCH! That is a stunner from Rishabh Pant. Livingstone goes for the scoop and gets into a big tangle. Rishabh tried to initially jump and stop it but sees the ball hasn't travelled and has looped in front of him off the batter's shoulder, so he quickly adjusts and puts in a dive to take a one-hander. Digvesh strikes for his first of the season.
Liam Livingstone c Rishabh Pant b Digvesh Rathi 14 (20 balls)
Avesh Khan comes into the attack and concedes just four singles. No breathing room here for SRH as Livingstone and Klaasen rebuild.
Livingstone gives Siddharth the charge and sends one soaring into the afternoon sky for the first six of the match. But despite that six, it is just a 7-run over as Siddharth keeps it tight.
An absolutely dream powerplay this for Pant and LSG after winning the toss.
Siddharth comes in to close the powerplay. Expect some drift into the righties.
Another terrific over from Shami and nearly had Livingstone's wicket there. A length ball that almost kissed the top of offstump. Massively close! And there were a couple of mishits that looped over fielders. Could have been caught too but went for a couple of doubles.
This is a scarcely believable start to the match! Moving ball, terrific seam bowling and the big three of SRH back in the hut.
WOW! WHAT A BALL! ISHAN DONE BY A RIPPER! Prince Yadav into the attack and he produces an absolute peach, seam up and moving slightly back into Ishan, from a good length and the stumps on the floor. Superb seam movement.
Ishan Kishan b Prince Yadav 1 (4 balls)
Liam Livingstone would do well to earn his big bucks today, this is a massive problem situation that SRH find themselves in. Just two runs in that Shami over and the big wicket of Head.
No hat-trick. But what a start by Shami and LSG. Travishek sent off nice and early.
SHAMI STRIKES AGAIN! It is another pace off delivery, at 121kph. Head is early into the shot, checks it, one hand comes off, he is in about 5 different minds there it seemed. And the ball loops to Aiden Markram for a massively soft dismissal.
SHAMI ON A HAT-TRICK!
Travis Head c Aiden Markram b Mohammed Shami 7 (8 balls)
Digvesh starts with a rank short ball that Head puts away for four but the mercurial spinner comes back well in the over to keep it to just 7 runs.
It did seem like Shami took pace off for that wicket delivery and here's confirmation. A 115kph delivery that lured Abhishek into that big drive and the short third came into play. Good plan, it seems, came together.
Digvesh Rathi from the other end to start off. LSG go to spin early.
Shami starts with three dot balls, lovely shape on the new ball to bring it back to the left handers. Head goes off strike fourth ball. And off the last ball, Shami strikes! Abhishek Sharma gone for a 2-ball duck! Full from Shami, they took off the slip actually. But the outside edge is thick enough to carry to short third, where Siddharth takes a lovely low catch diving to his right.
Abhishek Sharma c Siddharth b Mohammed Shami 0 (2 balls)
Mohammed Shami has the new ball in hand. Expect some lovely seam positions early.
Travis Head on strike. Here we go. There could be fireworks here.
Along with Siddharth and Digvesh, there is also Avesh Khan in the playing XI today and Mohsin Khan is missing from the 15 players named for this match. Hopefully not another injury for him, given his bad luck with fitness in the past.
Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma found their groove at Eden Gardens, adding 82 in 5.4 overs, in what was another blistering opening partnership. Can they get going again today?
Sunrisers Hyderabad subs: Eshan Malinga, Salil Arora, David Payne, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari
Likely option: Eshan Malinga
Lucknow Super Giants subs: Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Himmat Singh
Likely option: Ayush Badoni
Ishan Kishan: Very happy (to play in Hyderabad). It's always good to get your home support and the crowd loves the SRH team. So yeah, very happy to be here. There are just two changes. Livingstone comes in and Harshal Patel comes in. Harshal Patel, he's done well whenever he's bowled here. And Livi, giving him an opportunity to use his off-spin as well against the left-handers. In T20 especially, execution is the most important thing. You need to be in a good headspace, calm and try to save as many runs as we can. So just plan well and execute your balls. And I think let's see how it goes from there. It's really important for us to get these two points. But at the same time, we need to be calm, take one match at a time. And that is the whole plan. Be in a good headspace, like I said earlier, and just play your best game possible.
Rishabh Pant: We are looking to bowl first. The wicket is good, but at the same time, you know, their main strength is batting. So, let them bat first. We can put them under pressure in the second innings. We keep on coming here every year, that's not a new challenge. But at the same time, this is one team which can hurt you well. But at the same time, whoever plays the better cricket will win. (On the conditions) It looks like a good wicket for sure. But at the same time, there is something in the wicket. After the powerplay, I think it might stick into the wicket as much. The ball will get older and it's going to be harder to score. Just one change, Sid (Manimaran Siddharth) comes in for Nortje. (Will you open today?) We'll see, we'll see.
Lucknow Super Giants first XI: Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav
Sunrisers Hyderabad first XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat
TEAM NEWS:
Siddharth comes in for LSG. As does Digvesh Rathi, in the first XI today. Unlike their fumble in the last match...
Liam Livingstone finally gets a game for SRH. Strengthens their batting and gives them a bowling option.
"Their main strength is batting, let them bat first, we'll put pressure in the second innings." That's a little bit of a strange thing to say by Pant.
Rishabh Pant wins the toss against his U19 friend Ishan Kishan and says LSG will be bowling first.
Will he open? We'll see, says Pant.
Sarfaraz Khan’s journey to the top was shaped by the tireless efforts of his father, Naushad Khan, who guided him and his younger son Musheer Khan through years of training in Mumbai’s maidans and the domestic circuit. That bond was evident ahead of the CSK vs PBKS clash in Chennai, where a video of Sarfaraz gifting a Chennai Super Kings jersey to his father went viral. The jersey bore Naushad’s name and the number ‘97’, his favourite. “Welcome to Chennai, Dad. CSK have made a T-shirt for you with your name and the number ‘97’ written on it. 97 is your favourite number because your name translates to 97 when read in Hindi,” Sarfaraz said in the X (formerly Twitter) video. Naushad was later seen wearing the jersey along with a Punjab Kings cap in support of Musheer, reflecting split loyalties. Sarfaraz jumped in to say that, as he was the elder son, his father wished for CSK to do better. In 2024, Naushad had seen his son receive his Test cap from Anil Kumble during the third Test against England at Rajkot.
A visibly exhausted Rishabh Pant says, almost pleading, "Woh mat puchiye." He's responding to a question about how many kilograms he's shed. He doesn't need to answer it. The work he has put in over the last five months speaks for itself. Ahead of what promises to be a defining IPL season, the Lucknow Super Giants captain looks remarkably fit as the franchise begins its preparations in Chennai.
Although Pant remains an integral part of India's Test setup, his white-ball standing has slipped. When India needed a second wicketkeeper for the recent T20 World Cup — with Jitesh Sharma unavailable — it was Ishan Kishan who got the nod. In the ODI format, Pant has been part of the squad, but with KL Rahul firmly established as the first-choice keeper, he has spent much of his time on the bench. Among all Indian players heading into this IPL, few have more at stake than Pant. With Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson both in fine form and favour, this is his moment to remind selectors that he remains very much in the reckoning.
By the looks of it, Pant seems acutely aware of that. Before arriving in Chennai — where Lucknow have set up their pre-season base at former India bowling coach Bharat Arun's academy, Coaching Beyond — Pant spent five days in Mumbai working with Yuvraj Singh. The sessions with Yuvraj, who has played a key role in the development of Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, were focused on the basics: retaining shape, bat swing, and above all, clarity in shot selection. The idea, it is understood, was to keep things simple.
It's now an annual tradition to wait for Virat Kohli's interview with Mr Nags, the ever-present 'RCB Insider'. Nags, a character played by comedian Danish Sait, has the knack of pulling Kohli's legs. In the 2026 version, he asks Koli: "People are saying RCB are playing five overseas players." It takes a moment for Kohli to realise the joke – that he largely resides outside India these days – and starts laughing. “I don't know. Why are you asking me? Ask the overseas players. I am not an overseas player. Am I an overseas player?” In the 2023 edition, when neither the men's or women's teams of the franchise had won titles, he tells Kohli: "Smriti Mandhana said she wanted to achieve great things like how Virat has for the franchise. Two games we won (WPL 2023), she is in the right direction." Mind you, Virat doesn't hold back either. When Nags asks if he was trying to take over his content job, Virat replies: "No, no. I like challenges in my life, I don't want your job."
LSG's confusing vibes
New colours, new logo, but same old confusing vibes. If the first match is anything to go by, LSG's tactics produced more questions than provide answers: opening with Rishabh Pant, to break one of the most threatening combos that they had, not picking an outright spinner in their batting XI – one of the stories of IPL 2025 in Digvesh Rathi – to then pick a stop-gap allrounder Shahbaz Ahmed to arrest a collapse... LSG have some serious rethinking to do.
During Thursday’s IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane never looked comfortable against Jaydev Unadkat‘s pace variations, and eventually, the sharply disguised slower one put Rahane out of his misery on the night.
Unadkat’s 115.3 cutter dug into the surface, took eternity to reach the KKR skipper, who could not get any timing on the shot, and ended up chipping the ball in the air, which Eshan Malinga collected, running in from the deep. Unadkat would return later in the game and, with his cutters, take two more wickets to help SRH register their first win of the season. Read more from Tanishq Vaddi HERE.
Lucknow Super Giants's social media posts didn't really do them any favours in the hours after their crushing defeat to the Delhi Capitals in their opening match this season. First was a post in which influencer Tanay Tiwari, who was introduced by LSG before the start of this season as their "Chief Storytelling Officer", said that they needed just one more wicket to win, despite having lost to DC by six wickets. Even if LSG had managed to dismiss Sameer Rizvi or Tristan Stubbs, DC still had David Miller waiting to have a go and Vipraj Nigam has shown his talent with a bat a few times. And then, came the fan video of a visibly animated discussion between Rishabh Pant and owner Sanjeev Goenka with head coach Justin Langer going on. Widespread comparisons were made of clips of Goenka's discussions with KL Rahul which eventually has come to be seen as the breaking point for the latter in his relationship with LSG. The franchise then went on to post their version of the start of discussions between Pant and Goenka that day which looked far more friendly but fans then pointed out that this video seemed to be shot at a different time altogether due to the empty stands in the background. Noise, noise everywhere.
Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Matthew Breetzke, Josh Inglis, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari, Arjun Tendulkar, Manimaran Siddharth, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh
Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, David Payne, Harshal Patel, Liam Livingstone, Eshan Malinga, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Shivam Mavi, Zeeshan Ansari, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge
Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting has fired in both matches that they played thus far and crucially, their bowlers found their feet in their previous match to take them to their first victory as well. Lucknow Super Giants' incredibly talented batting lineup fell in a heap in the only match they have played thus far. After that, well, they started trending and going viral for all reasons apart from cricket on social media. There is a lot of noise around LSG at the moment, not of the nice kind. There is no better way to deal with this in sport than with a good performance and that is what they will be looking for today.
‘Kisi ko kuch prove nahi karna’: Arjun Tendulkar on dogs, Boost ad, and why he sat with the ball boys
Five dogs in Goa. No social media. Friends who don’t follow cricket. A camera he refuses to smile at.
Arjun Tendulkar — three weeks married, first day at a new franchise, Lucknow instead of Mumbai — is trying to explain what comfort zone means to him. Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube channel before the start of the IPL season, the interviewer suggests leaving one is a big deal. Arjun disagrees, quietly. “Comfort zone se nahi nikla hoon main. Idhar bhi maza aa raha hai.” Same enjoyment, different city. His face doesn’t change when he says it.
He is twenty-five, carries the most famous surname in the history of Indian sport, and none of that, he is telling you, is the point. (READ MORE)
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