SRH vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant’s fighting 68* takes LSG home in a tense run-chase

Apr 5, 2026 03:18 PM IST

SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE Score: What the captains said

Ishan Kishan: Very happy (to play in Hyderabad). It's always good to get your home support and the crowd loves the SRH team. So yeah, very happy to be here. There are just two changes. Livingstone comes in and Harshal Patel comes in. Harshal Patel, he's done well whenever he's bowled here. And Livi, giving him an opportunity to use his off-spin as well against the left-handers. In T20 especially, execution is the most important thing. You need to be in a good headspace, calm and try to save as many runs as we can. So just plan well and execute your balls. And I think let's see how it goes from there. It's really important for us to get these two points. But at the same time, we need to be calm, take one match at a time. And that is the whole plan. Be in a good headspace, like I said earlier, and just play your best game possible.

Rishabh Pant: We are looking to bowl first. The wicket is good, but at the same time, you know, their main strength is batting. So, let them bat first. We can put them under pressure in the second innings. We keep on coming here every year, that's not a new challenge. But at the same time, this is one team which can hurt you well. But at the same time, whoever plays the better cricket will win. (On the conditions) It looks like a good wicket for sure. But at the same time, there is something in the wicket. After the powerplay, I think it might stick into the wicket as much. The ball will get older and it's going to be harder to score. Just one change, Sid (Manimaran Siddharth) comes in for Nortje. (Will you open today?) We'll see, we'll see.