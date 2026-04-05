SRH vs LSG, IPL 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Predicted Playing XI, Head-to-Head, Pitch Report for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 match in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Sportzpics for IPL)

IPL 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction: After a lacklustre start to their campaign at the Indian Premier League 2026, Lucknow Super Giants will be gunning to make a quick turnaround against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an away game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE: WATCH HERE

Led by Ishan Kishan in the absence of injured Pat Cummins, SRH bounced back after their loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the tournament opener as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens by 65 runs.

Earlier, LSG were handed a big loss by Delhi Capitals at Ekana in Lucknow.