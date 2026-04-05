SRH vs LSG, IPL 2026: Date, Time, Venue, Predicted Playing XI, Head-to-Head, Pitch Report for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants

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IPL 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Match Date, Time, Venue, Playing 11 Prediction: After a lacklustre start to their campaign at the Indian Premier League 2026, Lucknow Super Giants will be gunning to make a quick turnaround against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an away game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.
SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 LIVE: WATCH HERE
Led by Ishan Kishan in the absence of injured Pat Cummins, SRH bounced back after their loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the tournament opener as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens by 65 runs.
Earlier, LSG were handed a big loss by Delhi Capitals at Ekana in Lucknow.
Here’s all you need to know about SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 match:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (C & WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary/Shahbaz Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Mohammad Shami, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan.
Ishan Kishan (C & WK), Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Shivam Mavi, Smaran Ravichandran, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, David Payne, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Krains Fuletra, Amit Kumar, Onkar Tarmale, Shivang Kumar.
Rishabh Pant, Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Arjun Sachin Tendulkar, Mayank Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Josh Inglis, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Mukul Choudhary.
The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad tends to offer a flat, batting-friendly surface with true bounce, allowing batters to play their shots freely. Bowlers find very little assistance here, making it a high-scoring venue. Since this is an afternoon fixture, dew will not play a role. The average first-innings IPL score here is over 200, and totals above 220 are scored quite often. The captain winning the toss may prefer to bowl first and utilise the chasing advantage. A par score would be well over 200.
Where to watch SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 match live?
The live streaming of the SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 will be available on JioHotstar in India, whereas the Live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels in India.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.