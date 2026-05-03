SRH vs KKR Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Will Matheesha Pathirana get a look in for Kolkata vs Hyderabad?

IPL 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are on a roll after winning 5 back to back matches, will take on laggards Kolkata Knight Riders who are aiming to find their feet after winning their last two matches, breaking a streak of losing their first 6 matches.

All eyes will be on if the Knight Riders bring in Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana into a team that have just started winning. In case they bring in the speedster, they will be forced to drop one of their overseas players with Rovman Powell likely to be ousted. In a batting lineup which has failed to fire this season, it is highly unlikely that KKR will go for that option against a free scoring Hyderabad. That would mean that Pathirana might have to wait a little longer to make his KKR debut.