SRH vs KKR Playing 11, IPL 2026 Today Match: Will Matheesha Pathirana get a look in for Kolkata vs Hyderabad?

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IPL 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Playing 11, Full Squad, Players List: Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are on a roll after winning 5 back to back matches, will take on laggards Kolkata Knight Riders who are aiming to find their feet after winning their last two matches, breaking a streak of losing their first 6 matches.
All eyes will be on if the Knight Riders bring in Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana into a team that have just started winning. In case they bring in the speedster, they will be forced to drop one of their overseas players with Rovman Powell likely to be ousted. In a batting lineup which has failed to fire this season, it is highly unlikely that KKR will go for that option against a free scoring Hyderabad. That would mean that Pathirana might have to wait a little longer to make his KKR debut.
Hyderaabd, meanwhile, are unlikely to tamper with the combination that has helped them defeat the likes of Rajasthan Royals twice, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (w), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Tim Seifert (w), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell/Matheesha Pathirana, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins(c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Liam Livingstone, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Tim Seifert(w), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Prashant Solanki, Saurabh Dubey, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.