IPL 2026 SRH vs KKR Live Score, Playing 11 Updates: Sunrisers face Kolkata chasing 6th consecutive win

IPL 2026 SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11 Today Match Updates: (BCCI Photo)

IPL 2026 SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11 Today Match Updates: Pat Cummins’s Sunrisers Hyderabad host Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders in the first game of double-header day on Sunday in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). SRH had a bit of a stutter at the start of the season but now seem to have found their explosive best. They come into this match on the back of five consecutive wins.

KKR also seem to have found their feet after a horror start in which they were without a win for six games. It remains to be seen if it was all too little too late but KKR do come into this match having won both of their previous two fixtures. For them to make it to the playoffs from here, though, they will have to win practically every match and then hope for other results to go their way. They may have played only eight games this season but KKR are already in a zone where every match they play is a must-win.

Story continues below this ad SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE UPDATES AS SRH HOST KKR IN THE 2026 IPL: Live Updates May 3, 2026 12:38 PM IST SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 Live Score: SRH's recent form Sunrisers Hyderabad are in rampaging hot form coming into this game. They have won all of their last five games, crossing the mark of 200 runs in four games in this stretch: vs Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals (twice), and Delhi Capitals May 3, 2026 12:23 PM IST HOLA Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. It's a battle between a team that's in third spot in the IPL standings who could go on top with a win today and a team that's third from the bottom of the standings who is trying hard not to end at the bottom of the pile this season. Pat Cummins: I'm going to live life Pat Cummins has never thought of himself as a leader. "I think for most of my life I've always been the youngest person in the room. I never really felt like a leader at all," he told Elizabeth Day on her podcast How to Fail. Then Australia asked him to captain the Test side in November 2021. Then he won the World Test Championship. Then the 2023 ODI World Cup. Then SRH handed him their IPL franchise and he turned them into one of the most watchable teams in the tournament's history, liberating a batting order that had forgotten it was allowed to swing. Abhishek Sharma, the main beneficiary of what followed, put it plainly on the YouTube show Breakfast with Champions: "Marte hue out hona chahiye, darte hue nahi. I am fine with the team being 100 all out, but I don't want safe scores of 160 or 170." That was Cummins speaking through Sharma. The captain who didn't seek the role, expressing it through the batter who most completely understood it. READ MORE

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