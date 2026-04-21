SRH vs DC IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match: Will Dilshan Madushanka make his debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals in match 31 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
Coming into the game, the hosts have won back-to-back matches at home and are looking in good touch. Skipper Ishan at the toss mentioned that Dilshan Madhushanka was making a debut in the last game, but the situation against Chennai Super Kings demanded SRH to adapt, and they brought in Liam Livingstone as an impact player. The Sri Lankan might make his debut against the Capitals.
As per the visitors, they have lost a couple of games and were looking like losing a bit of momentum in the campaign, but a win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the previous game ensured that they are back on track. However, their side seems to be well-rounded with the players that they have been selecting for the past few games.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (c/wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain.
Impact player: Eshan Malinga.
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Lungi Ngidi.
Impact player: Ashutosh Sharma.
Squads:
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora(w), Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga, Liam Livingstone, Smaran Ravichandran, Harsh Dubey, Dilshan Madushanka, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivam Mavi, Gerald Coetzee, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar
Delhi Capitals Squad: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Auqib Nabi Dar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Ashutosh Sharma, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.