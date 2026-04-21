SRH vs DC IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match: Will Dilshan Madushanka make his debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2026 Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List: Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals in match 31 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Coming into the game, the hosts have won back-to-back matches at home and are looking in good touch. Skipper Ishan at the toss mentioned that Dilshan Madhushanka was making a debut in the last game, but the situation against Chennai Super Kings demanded SRH to adapt, and they brought in Liam Livingstone as an impact player. The Sri Lankan might make his debut against the Capitals.