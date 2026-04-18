SRH vs CSK Toss, IPL 2026: Who will coin flip favour today, Ishan Kishan or Ruturaj Gaikwad?

IPL 2026 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Today Match Toss Update: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will go up against on another with a battle move out from the bottom half o the IPL 2026 standings.

On a high-scoring deck, the toss will be crucial for the visiting side who has had a poor record in recent years at the venue.

SRH vs CSK Toss Updates, IPL 2026 match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Toss: To be announced at 7 PM IST

Here’s how the Toss played its part in 2025 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Uppal Stadium