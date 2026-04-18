SRH vs CSK Toss, IPL 2026: Who will coin flip favour today, Ishan Kishan or Ruturaj Gaikwad?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Toss, SRH vs CSK IPL 2026 Today Match Update: Check out the Hyderabad vs Chennai toss and playing XI updates from Hyderabad.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readApr 18, 2026 06:00 PM IST
SRH vs CSK Toss, IPL 2026: Will the coin flip favour Ishan Kishan's Sunrisers in Hyderabad vs Chennai today? (CREIMAS)SRH vs CSK Toss, IPL 2026: Will the coin flip favour Ishan Kishan's Sunrisers in Hyderabad vs Chennai today? (CREIMAS)
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IPL 2026 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Today Match Toss Update: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will go up against on another with a battle move out from the bottom half o the IPL 2026 standings.

On a high-scoring deck, the toss will be crucial for the visiting side who has had a poor record in recent years at the venue.

SRH vs CSK Toss Updates, IPL 2026 match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Toss: To be announced at 7 PM IST

Here’s how the Toss played its part in 2025 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Uppal Stadium

SRH at home in IPL 2025

Sunrisers played six times last season in Hyderabad and had a dismal record, winning just one of those matches. Moreover, they never won the toss even once. Their inability to cash in on tbeir home matches was a big reason as to why they fell so far off the pace in the race for the playoffs.

That helped them blaze their way to a score of 286/6 and it had looked like they would continue from where they left off previous season. Instead, it turned out to be a false dawn.

Tosses won at home: 0; Matches won at home: 1

CSK in away matches in IPL 2025

CSK were among the poorest travelling teams last season even as the coin flip favoured them in four of the eight matches. While they won two of the four games where they had away from home, CSK eventually finished at the bottom of the standings in the season.

Tosses won away from home: 4/8

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Matches Won after Toss win away: 2/4; Batting 1st: 1/1; Batting 2nd: 1/3

SRH vs CSK squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Gerald Coetzee

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh

 

 

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